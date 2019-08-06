Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

The second instalment of Celebs Go Dating is rolling in 2019. An array of celebrities including the likes of Lee Ryan from Blue and Lady C are getting themselves set for a string of romantic dates.

The show’s narrator thoroughly enjoys pointing fun at the bunch of famous faces taking part including Lauren Goodger, Jack Fowler and Megan Barton Hanson.

As well as the hopeful daters, the agents are back along with the show’s famous receptionist, Tom Read Wilson.

Eagle-eyed fans of Celebs Go Dating have noticed something different about one of the dating agents. So, is Anna Williamson pregnant? And does she already have children?

Is Anna Williamson pregnant?

Yes. Anna announced on Instagram on July 8th 2019 that she is expecting a baby.

Her baby is due later in the year, so we’re sure to see Anna’s bump growing on Channel 4’s Celebs Go Dating!

Anna joked on her Instagram post: “I haven’t just been eating all the pies” and added that she’s actually pregnant. She also added a photo of herself sporting her bump alongside ‘Uncle P’ and ‘Uncle Tommy’ – that’s Tom Read Wilson and Paul C Brunson to anyone else.

Does Anna already have children?

Yes! Anna has one son named Vincenzo.

By the looks of Anna’s Instagram, ‘Enzo’ is around two or three years old.

It seems that her home life is worlds away from the stuff of Celebs Go Dating as it’s filled with play dough and colouring pencils rather than witnessing boozed-up dates and telling off celebrities.

Celebs Go Dating: Who is Anna married to?

Anna is married to absolutely buff personal trainer Alex Di Pasquale. The pair got married in 2015.

She and Alex live just outside London with Vincenzo or ‘Enzo’. Alex states on his professional PT website that he’s based in Welwyn Garden City, Hertfordshire.

Anna’s PT hubby is on Instagram with over 1,500 followers. And you can follow him, too, here – @al3xdipasquale.

On his work website, ADP Fitness, Alex states that he takes a holistic approach with his client, he has a blog and also posts healthy recipes.

