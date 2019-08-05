Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

Paul Carrick Bunsen and Anna Williamson are back along with their trusty receptionist, Tom Read Wilson, in a brand new series of Celebs Go Dating.

Lady Colin Campbell is no stranger to TV and she’s also on our screens again in 2019 as part of the Celebs Go Dating cast!

Lady C, as well as Lee Ryan, Chloe and Demi Sims, Megan Barton-Hanson, Lauren Goodger, Jack Fincham and Nathan Henry are all on a quest for love on the Channel 4 show.

From the mere fact that she’s a lady, we’re going to assume that Lady C likes the finer things in life and we’re sure that extends to her taste in men.

But what else do we know about Lady Colin Campbell? Is she intersex and what does it mean?

Is Lady Colin Campbell intersex?

Yes. Lady Colin Campbell is – or was – technically intersex. She was born with genitals that neither resembled male or female.

The term intersex is pretty broad covering a variety of characteristics including sex hormones, sex glands, genitals and chromosomes. Some are identifiable at birth while others are not. If any of these characteristics don’t fit typical ‘male’ or ‘female’ standard then the person is classed as intersex.

Intersex people are different from hermaphrodites as the latter are born with both sets of genitals.

Was Lady C raised as male or female?

Because Lady C was born intersex. According to Grazia, she was born with her “labia fused and a deformed clitoris. This meant her genitals looked neither male nor female”.

She was named George William Ziadie and raised as a boy. And this wasn’t a problem for ‘Georgie’, as she’s known, until she hit puberty.

Lady C said to The Telegraph that from the age of about three people knew she was a girl. She said: “Cousins would say to my mother ‘Why is Georgie being brought up as a boy?'”

Later, Lady C had to endure going to an all-boys Catholic school where she was bullied and things got worse after she secretly went to her mother’s gynaecologist. Her parents found out and sent her to a medical team who injected her with male hormones.

Because of her father’s high social status, he wanted anything other than for Lady C to live as a woman.

She lived as a boy until she was 21 years old. Then moved to New York and was given $5,000 by her grandmother to get the surgery she’d always wanted. After her surgery and name change to Georgia Arianna Ziadie, she could officially live as a woman.

Where does Lady C get her name from?

Born George William Ziadie then changing her name to Georgia Ziadie, some people wonder how Lady C is now Lady C.

The reason for her current title and name is due to the fact that she married a lord in 1974.

Lady C was 25 years old and met Lord Colin Ivar Campbell, son of the 11th Duke Of Argyll, in New York. They’d known each other for around a week before they married.

The marriage was short, ending after just nine months. Lady C cites the cause of their marriage breakdown as his abusiveness and drug addiction. And although they were married for under a year, Lady C still keeps the name today.

