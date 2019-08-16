Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

The basis of Celebs Go Dating is made up of three very important parts. The two dating agents, Anna Williamson and Paul C Brunson and the show’s trusty receptionist, Tom Read Wilson.

Tom has been the junior client coordinator on the Channel 4 show since 2016 and it doesn’t look like he’s going anywhere any time soon.

Viewers are often delighted by Tom’s love of language and positive charm. He’s known to hand out a quirky fact or two to the celebs, sometimes leaving them perplexed by his vast amount of knowledge.

During more recent series of Celebs Go Dating, Tom has shown off his accent skills and carried off an Essex accent as if he was one of the TOWIE cast members. Viewers were blown away by Tom’s ability to change his voice leading to many asking questions about his real speaking voice.

Let’s take a look at Celebs Go Dating receptionist Tom Read Wilson’s real voice.

Tom Read Wilson’s upbringing

Tom Read Wilson was born and raised in Berkshire, England in 1986. He now lives in London.

The Celebs Go Dating receptionist celebrates his birthday on November 12th making him a Scorpio.

Tom’s father, grandfather and great-grandfather were all teachers at Bradfield College. And after studying there, he moved to Pangbourne College and began a career in acting.

He went on to study Musical Theatre at Rose Bruford College in 2010 and left The Royal Academy of Music in 2011.

The 32-year-old has travelled the world doing pantomime and has played the roles of the Mad Hatter in Alice in Wonderland and The Cat in the Hat.

He’s both an actor and a singer and writes lyrics for his friend Gary Albert Hughes, according to his website.

Celebs Go Dating: Tom Read Wilson’s real voice

As it turns out it looks like Tom’s voice is indeed real.

The eloquently spoken receptionist isn’t putting on an act and just happens to have one of the poshest voices going on TV.

He’s still shocking people he meets to this day and many celebrities have been taken aback by his perfect accent including will.i.am and James ‘Arg’ Argent.

Tom often takes to Instagram to share his ‘word of the day’ which can be anything from ‘ablutions’ to ‘pantheist’.

Does Tom work as an actor, too?

Yes. Tom has travelled the globe as a pantomime actor.

But his first appearance on TV was quite different from panto as he actually auditioned for The Voice in 2016.

Tom described himself during his The Voice audition as “a Thespian”. He performed “Accentuate the Positive” as his blind audition song.

None of the judges turned their chairs for Tom, however, it was his appearance on the show that led to his TV fame.

