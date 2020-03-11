Filiz is a film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

EastEnders actor Dean Gaffney is currently starring on Celebs Go Dating 2020 in search of the one in his life.

Each year, a new line-up of celebrities sign up on the E4 show to try their luck and find a romantic partner.

Following a series of unsuccessful dates, Dean went out with Ashlea Baker after they met on a speed dating night.

So, are Dean and Ashlea still together? Here’s everything you need to know about Ashlea, including her career and Instagram!

Meet Ashlea Baker

Ashlea is a business owner from Loughton, Essex.

In 2019, the Celebs Go Dating star launched her own fashion company called Bakini Deluxe. Ashlea is the creative director and founder of the brand.

The swimwear line is bespoke and handmade, designed to suit every shopper’s individual style and taste.

If you fancy a new swimsuit, have a look at the available collections on Bakini Deluxe or follow the brand on Instagram.

Follow Ashlea on Instagram

Ashlea has a strong social media presence. You can find her Instagram handle under the name @ashleajb.

Ashlea doesn’t shy away from sharing spoilers about her stint on the E4 show as she posted a recent snap in the Dominican Republic.

*Spoiler alert* – the stars of Celebs Go Dating are actually going to Punta Cana for the finale of the series!

Therefore, it’s safe to say that Dean and Ashlea will be enjoying some of their next dates on the stunning Caribbean island.

Is Ashlea still with Dean post-Celebs Go Dating?

Unconfirmed.

It’s clear that the couple will be heading off to the Dominican Republic in the final episodes. However, the two haven’t officially confirmed if they’re still together.

The two are following each other on Instagram so that could be a sign that they might be dating in real life.

WATCH CELEBS GO DATING SEASON 8 EVERY NIGHT AT 9 PM ON E4

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK