Celebs Go Dating 2020 is coming to an end with the finale episode tonight (Thursday, March 19th).

Celebs and their partners are currently enjoying their time in the Dominican Republic. Plus, that’s their first holiday as couples on the E4 series.

It seems like some have found love, while others are torn apart between two people.

For instance, former Hollyoaks star Malique Thompson-Dwyer decided to take two dates to the trip and one of them is Courtney. So, is he and Courtney dating in real life now?

Let’s find out!

Meet Courtney

Courtney is 22 years old and lives in Birmingham.

Based on her Instagram account, the blonde beauty used to be a flight attendant for Thomas Cook Airlines. Her current position is unknown, but it’s very likely she works for another airline or has gone on to different ventures.

Courtney is an auntie to an adorable baby boy who has a dedicated highlight on her Instagram profile.

Follow Courtney on Instagram

You can find Courtney on Instagram under the name @courtney_francesca.

The Celebs Go Dating 2020 star has only 28 posts but 2,813 followers at the time of publication. And after the finale of the E4 series, we’re sure more people will follow her!

Courtney’s Insta is full of travel posts to Central and South America, including sunny destinations like Cuba and Mexico.

Are Courtney and Malique still together?

It’s safe to say that Malique and Courtney are no longer dating after their appearance on the E4 show.

Based on Malique’s decision to invite two girls he barely knows to the finale, shows that he had no serious intentions at all.

Plus, there’s no sign of Courtney or Malique sharing any mutual pictures together, so they must have called it quits after their trip to the Dominican Republic.

