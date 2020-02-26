Filiz is a freelance film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

Dating expert and matchmaker Paul Carrick Brunson is back for the new series of Celebs Go Dating this year.

The show’s season 8 kicked off from this week (Monday, February 24th) where celebrities will once again use the help of the dating agency to find a potential partner.

Paul joined the Channel 4 dating series in 2018 after replacing former expert Eden Blackman.

But what about Paul’s personal life? Let’s meet his wife Jill Carrick Brunson and get to know her age, career, Instagram and more.

Paul and Jill Carrick Brunson

Paul and Jill have been happily married for almost 20 years now. The couple tied the knot in 2001 and have two sons called Liam and Kingston.

The two met while studying at the Old Dominion University in Virginia together. In an interview with Black and Married With Kids, the couple revealed they met during a summer programme for undergraduate students.

Paul and Jill immediately matched when they were split into smaller groups to get to know each other.

Jill Carrick Brunson: Age and Career

Jill must be the same age as Paul (38) since they’ve met as undergraduate students. She comes from a business and banking background.

Since 2010, she has worked with Paul at their dating and matchmaking agency called PCBA.

Their company consists of 9 matchmakers, counselors, and coaches who help clients with relationships and personal development.

Jill and Paul used to live in Washington DC with their two sons, but they often had to travel because of Paul’s gigs across the world. They now reside in London and Paul’s posts on Instagram are very much about their daily life in the city.

Jill Carrick Brunson: Instagram

We found Jill on Instagram. Even though Paul is active on social media and regularly shares family snaps, Jill’s account is private.

You can find her under the handle of @jillvbrunson. She’s not active on the social media platform as she currently has only 11 posts and 407 followers.

