Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

Nathan Henry is one of the hopeful celebrities taking part in the summer series of Celebs Go Dating.

The Channel 4 show kicked off from Monday, August 5th with most of the famous faces getting drunk at a group mixer.

Sporting blue contact lenses, a shiny silver shirt and far too much alcohol in his system, Nathan threw himself onto the dating scene as best he could.

He’s been called a few names during just the first few episodes of the show including a ‘queen’ and more, but in his words, ‘we need to get ready for Nathan 2.0’, there shan’t be a kebab in sight…apparently.

Attention has turned to Nathan Henry’s face during Celebs Go Dating 2019, specifically, his chin…

Nathan Henry chin

The Geordie Shore star’s changing face has become something that’s pretty talked-about online since he’s been on Celebs Go Dating in 2019.

Nathan has a very pruned and contoured look with slight stubble on his face and a dimple in the middle of his chin.

Some viewers have suggested that Nathan’s chin is surgically enhanced. But as far as we can see, Nathan has only ever opted for non-surgical procedures such as fillers, so we’d assume he wouldn’t have had full-blown surgery.

We’d say that Nathan hasn’t had a chin implant or filler as it looks as though it’s always been this way.

Has Nathan had surgery?

Yes. Nathan has had fillers all over his face according to The Sun.

He went to Jennifer Smith aesthetic in 2018 with his then-boyfriend, Craig. Nathan reportedly had filler injected in his lips, jawline, tear ducts and more.

According to a 2017 report from Celebs Now, Nathan’s lip fillers alone cost £300 a pop. So we dread to think of the full amount spent on his surgery!

We had a quick look at Nathan before and after his fillers…

And after…

Nathan’s new look on Twitter

Since Nathan’s appearance on the summer show of Celebs Go Dating 2019, Twitter users have had their say on his new look.

While one user wrote: “Has Nathan had surgery to create a dimple in his chin?” another added: “What has Nathan done to his face ???”.

It’s safe to say that in the reality TV world, it’s pretty common to undergo some cosmetic tweaks and Nathan isn’t the only one of his Geordie Shore crew to jump on the surgery table. His co-star, Chloe Ferry, is said to have spent around £50,000 on surgery!

What the hell has Nathan Henry done to his face? 😩😢🤦🏽‍♂️ #CelebsGoDating — paddy. (@pj_1290) August 7, 2019

WATCH CELEBS GO DATING SERIES 7 WEEKNIGHTS AT 9 PM ON E4

SUBSCRIBE AND READ THE NEW REALITY TITBIT MAGAZINE HERE