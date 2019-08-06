Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

From Rob Beckett’s hilarious narration to the boozy celebs making their dates go down like lead balloons, Celebs Go Dating is providing viewers with the kind of lighthearted entertainment we all need now that Love Island has finished.

This year sees a variety of famous faces looking for love including band members, ex-TOWIE stars, Geordie Shore’s finest and some standard Love Island alumni.

The Channel 4 show normally provides us with a few twists and turns but the latest series in 2019 could be the most shocking yet. Two of the celebrities have apparently fallen for each other rather than going for someone through the agency!

So, what’s going on with Megan Barton Hanson and Demi Sims? Are they dating?

Celebs Go Dating: Demi Sims and Megan Barton Hanson

Megan Barton Hanson and Demi Sims are two of the celebrities taking part in the second round of Celebs Go Dating in 2019.

Both reality TV stars have a lot in common, they both come from Essex and are in their early twenties.

Megan was one of the first to be announced to be taking part in the show, it wasn’t until the run-up to the show’s premiere than Demi and her sister, Chloe, were announced, too.

Previous to joining Celebs Go Dating Demi dated her TOWIE co-star Sam Mucklow before reuniting with an old flame at the end of series 24. She was also linked to TOWIE’s Shelby Tribble at one point!

Megan was in a relationship with her Love Island boyfriend Wes Nelson until their very public breakup in January 2019. After that, she was linked to footballer Dele Alli in the Spring of 2019, however, nothing materialised between the pair.

How do Megan and Demi know each other?

As most people know, Megan Barton Hanson rose to fame on the 2018 series of Love Island.

Demi has also made her name on reality TV. The 22-year-old officially joined the TOWIE cast in 2019 with a memorable trip to Thailand. Demi is open about her sexuality and has said on the show that she’s bisexual.

The younger sister of TOWIE royalty, Chloe Sims, Demi is off to a good start on the social scene.

Demi and Megan are more than likely to mix in the same social circles what with them both starring on ITV shows.

They were papped in July 2019 leaving an ITV party together hand-in-hand.

Are Megan and Demi dating?

No. Unless Megan’s telling fibs on TV, but as far as she’s concerned, she and Demi were just holding hands after the ITV Summer party and the papers ran away with the story.

Megan said to the Loose Women panel on August 5th that she dated both men and women on Celebs Go Dating: “It’s gone really really well, I’m kind-of dating someone from the show”.

She said of the Demi rumours: “The papers twist it so much, she was pulling me along, I had one too many drinks”.

However, The Metro reported that Megan did say of Demi on July 30th: “Obviously we fancy each other and we like each other. But I am here to date other people as well”.

So, who knows if a romance could flourish between the pair? We’ll have to wait and see!

WATCH CELEBS GO DATING SERIES 7 ON MONDAYS AT 9 PM ON CHANNEL 4.

SUBSCRIBE AND READ THE NEW REALITY TITBIT MAGAZINE HERE