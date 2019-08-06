Managing editor at Reality Titbit. "Having covered everything from sport to health and fitness with companies such as Men's Health and HITC, writing about the ridiculous antics of the Made in Chelsea crew is by far the most enjoyable."

If you’re going to ask somebody out for a date in front of a crowd of people, perhaps don’t go for someone who is younger, better looking and visibly uneasy in the situation.

Unfortunately, popstar and noughties icon Lee Ryan learnt the hard way.

The 36-year-old member of boyband Blue had the door slammed in his face – albeit as politely as rejection can be – during episode 1 of the new Celebs Go Dating 2019 series.

Lee mustered the courage to ask brunette stunner Zena Lamming on a date having laid the groundwork by repeatedly waffling on about how she looked identical to global superstar singer Rhianna.

Oh Zena, just what have you done…

Lee Ryan makes his move

Lee attempted to woo Zena as she caught his eye at the first-ever series 7 mixer.

The smiley blonde-haired popstar jumped at the chance to talk to the London stunner and dived into a conversation by saying that she could work as Rhianna lookalike.

He said:

I just wanna say… you look like I wanna sing ‘Shine Bright Like a Diamond’ (Rhianna’s song)

Zena passes the pie!

The conversation didn’t exactly go smooth sailing as Zena cringed at Lee’s impression of Rhianna… which he completed with a very dodgy Bajan accent.

Lee, if someone makes this face at you, it’s probably not a good sign.

Lee eventually left the conversation before deciding to have one more crack at the whip and approaching Zena to ask her on a date.

As delicately as she could, the Rhianna lookalike shunned her celeb’s advances.

She said:

I… um… yeah, I am going to have to say no. Like, honestly you’re lovely, I just don’t think we had the initial…

Who is Zena Lamming?

Zena is a graphic designer from Harrow, London. According to her LinkedIn, she works at So… ? Fragrance after graduating from the University of Arts London with a degree in graphic design in 2017.

She’s likely to be around 23 years old, more than 10 years younger than Lee Ryan.

Unlike everyone else on Instagram, Zena used the platform to promote her design work rather than to put together a portfolio of amateur model shots – kudos to that.

You can follow Zena under @zena_jpg, where she has close to 3,000 followers.

WATCH CELEBS GO DATING EVERY NIGHT (APART FROM SATURDAY) ON E4 AT 9 PM

SUBSCRIBE AND READ THE NEW REALITY TITBIT MAGAZINE HERE