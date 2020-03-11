Filiz is a film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

A new line-up of hopeful and single celebrities is looking for love on Celebs Go Dating 2020 series.

To help them, matchmakers Anna Williamson and Paul Brunson set the celebs on dates with ordinary people. Then, it’s up to them if it’s a match or miss!

In one of the episodes, EastEnders star Dean Gaffney went on a date with Maria Elvegaard who is the ex-wife of footballer John Arne Riise.

So, who is Maria Elvegaard? Here’s everything you need to know about the Celebs Go Dating star, including career and Instagram!

Meet Maria Elvegaard

Maria is an independent beauty consultant from London.

She is the former partner of Norwegian footballer John Arne Riise. Maria and John were married between 2010 and 2012 and have two children called Emma and Patrick.

Maria and the former Liverpool star divorced in 2012, with Maria named the official guardian of their children at the time.

Meet Maria on Instagram

We found Maria on Instagram! You can follow her under the handle @mariaelondon.

The single mother has 662 posts and 20.6k followers at the time of publication. It appears her Insta profile has had a boost since her Celebs Go Dating stint.

She regularly shares selfies, daily outfits and celebrates reaching more followers with special posts.

On her profile, Maria has a link to her Patreon account. On the platform, Maria makes money by creating posts for her followers.

Maria and Dean Gaffney: Are they still together?

No, Maria and Dean are not together!

The two went on two dates on Celebs Go Dating, but it wasn’t the perfect match for the pair.

Dean has already moved on with other women since his first date with Maria. Following a speed dating session, the actor went on a date with new girl Ashlea on Tuesday (March 10th).

