Cecilie Fjellhoy is one of the celebrities looking for love on E4’s Celebs Go Dating in 2022. She, along with many other familiar faces, will attempt to find herself ‘the one’ with the help of the Celebrity Dating Agency.

Navid Sole, of The Apprentice, TOWIE’s Pete Wicks, Geordie Shore star Bethan Kershaw, and former pop star Sinitta are just some of the celebrities on the hunt for love this year.

While many viewers have seen Pete and co on telly before, others may not recognise Cecilie from Celebs Go Dating, so let’s find out more about her. She hasn’t been particularly lucky in love so far.

Cecilie Fjellhoy – Channel 4 Press

Who is Cecilie Fjellhoy?

Cecilie Fjellhoy is 34 years old and hails from Norway. She is a TV personality who has also presented TEDx Talks.

Cecilie launched the Action:Reaction Foundation in 2019 and states on her LinkedIn page the organisation seeks to “support and speak on issues regarding fraud”. She adds: “We want to create change in legislations and help victims to get proper help. Both mental and juridically.”

Cecilie on Celebs Go Dating

Celebs Go Dating isn’t the first TV show Cecilie has starred in. She found fame on Netflix documentary The Tinder Swindler. The series saw Cecilie explain how she was swindled online by a man.

After being a victim of fraud, Cecilie lost £200,000 and is currently on a mission to get justice. Cecilie appeared on This Morning after The Tinder Swindler dropped on Netflix in 2022 and explained her experience of being duped out of her cash.

Despite her experiences, Cecilie hasn’t given up on love and is going into Celebs Go Dating with an open heart and mind. She’s now looking for a special guy who will tear her away from “single life.”

Cecilie wants to find someone with good values, who is a “gentleman.”

Meet the Celebs Go Dating star on Instagram

Before finding TV fame, Cecilie worked in sales and as a UX Designer. She’s now something of a celebrity and has a following of more than 276k on Instagram.

Find Cecilie on the ‘gram @cecilie_ where she writes “be kind, be brave” in her bio. She also has a YouTube channel on which she talks about her experience of fraud and getting justice.

Cecilie enjoys sharing all kinds of things with her followers on Instagram including what she does on her ‘self-care days’, her latest work in fighting fraud, her dental transformation, holidays abroad and some snaps with other women who featured on The Tinder Swindler.

WATCH CELEBS GO DATING ON E4 FROM MONDAY NOVEMBER 28 AT 10 PM

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK

Have something to tell us about this article? Let us know