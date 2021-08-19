Changing Rooms: Where is designer Graham Wynne now? Updates!











Changing Rooms has returned to our screens, despite a long wait since 2004 for its reboot. However, designer Graham Wynne was absent.

The design show quite literally does what it says on the tin, by transforming the appearance of rooms – such as giving it a wall of hair!

This year brings a whole new cast to our screens, leaving Handy Andy, Carol Smillie and Graham Wynne completely out of the picture.

Viewers have been wondering what happened to Graham, and whether he has continued with his career as a successful designer ever since…

Graham Wynne on Changing Rooms

Graham was one of the show’s main designers, during 1996 to 2004.

Viewers usually saw him with some fabric or a glue gun in his hand!

One of the designer’s jobs included transforming Caroline Hicks’ living room, renovated in two days by her close friend Jo Thompson and Graham.

However, due to dwindling viewing figures, the show was axed after 17 series, four years after a participant’s sentimental teapots collapsed.

Why is Graham not on Changing Rooms?

Graham doesn’t appear to have got the call for Changing Rooms

Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen, who is the only original cast member to appear on the reboot, appears to believe that Channel 4 have switched it up.

Like Carol and Andy, for example, they seem to have gone off the TV industry map and are now likely focusing on their personal lives.

When Laurence was asked if he misses having Smillie on the show to present with him, the TV personality told The Sun: “No, and hand on heart, what the producers and what Channel 4 have done is actually very clever.

“They have moved on and it wouldn’t have worked if it had been Jurassic Park — it had to be a reinvention. To be fair, I resisted it for a long time.”

Where is designer Graham Wynne now?

Graham is no longer working in the TV industry

The designer’s last TV appearance was on a documentary show called Now That’s Embarrassing: The 80s in 2006.

However, he did meet up for a reunion in August 2020 with his Changing Rooms co-stars, so he hasn’t completely gone off the map.

Several fans who tuned in for the 2021 reboot missed the designer, and wondered what he is up to now. He tends to keep his life private.

