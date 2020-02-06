University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

A brand new season of Hunted is coming our way this February 2020!

This year, a whole new group of civilians will attempt to evade the Hunters over the course of a few weeks, all to win their share of £100,000.

But do you think you could take on the challenge?

If you think you have the skill and nerve to outwit this group of expert Hunters, then here’s how to apply for the next series!

How to apply for Channel 4’s Hunted

If you’re interested in taking part in the sixth season of Hunted, then be sure to head over to their application website.

The sixth season would not start filming until summer 2020, which means that it is likely that the next season will not be released until 2021.

So, we’ve got a long way to go until you’d be on the small screen!

The closing date for online applications is midnight on Sunday, February 23rd, 2020.

MOVE ON UP: First Dates’ Manchester move explained – is Fred Sirieix quitting? What about Merlin?

Hunted: Application requirements

There are a few requirements that you will need to abide by if you are to take on the challenge.

The first major one is that you are over the age of 18 by February 11th, 2020. You will also need to be a UK resident.

You will also need to shoot and upload a short video (maximum three minutes) introducing yourself and explaining why you want to go on the run, AKA why you want to go on the show.

WATCH HUNTED SERIES 5 FROM THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 13TH ON CHANNEL 4

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK