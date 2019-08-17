Channel 4: How old was Jade Goody when she passed away?

Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

Today being a reality TV star is completely normal, and making money out of doing pretty much nothing is also commonplace. But things weren’t always that way.

Go back in time about fifteen years, and Jade Goody was one of the first people to make her career out of appearing on TV. She was the first reality TV star to become a millionaire, opened beauty salons and launched her own fragrance.

The rise to fame and fall of Jade Goody on Celebrity Big Brother in 2007 is something many would probably prefer not to watch. But the Channel 4 docu-series takes a look at Jade’s life and features interviews from her closest friends, family and Big Brother housemates.

What is Jade: The Reality Star Who Changed Britain?

This year marks 10 years since reality TV star Jade Goody passed away. The three-part documentary airs on Channel 4 from August 7th 2019.

Before entering the Big Brother House in 2002, she worked as a dental nurse.

And following her appearance on Big Brother Jade went onto become extremely famous. Jade: The Reality Star Who Changed Britain details the rise and fall of the reality TV star up until her tragic death.

How old was Jade Goody when she passed away?

Jade Goody was born on June 5th 1981 in Bermondsey, London.

She was an only child and grew up with her mum Jackiey who was a drug addict. Her father was also a drug addict and died of an overdose in 2006.

Jade had a number of health scares during her 20’s and was tested for ovarian and bowel cancer. But the tests came back negative.

At the age of 27, more test results came back and it was confirmed that Jade had cervical cancer. Jade found out the test results while she was in India filming the Indian version of Big Brother, Bigg Boss.

She died in her sleep on March 22nd, 2009 with her family around her.

Who are Jade Goody’s children?

Jade had two children with Jeff Brazier in 2003 and 2004.

Bobby Jack Brazier is now 16 years old. And Freddie is 14 years old.

As of a 2018 report from The Sun, Jade’s sons live with their father, Jeff, in Essex.

Jade and Jeff split in 2004 and she went on to meet Jack Tweed in 2006. She married Jack just a month before passing away in 2009.

WATCH JADE: THE REALITY STAR WHO CHANGED BRITAIN ON CHANNEL 4 FROM WEDNESDAY AUGUST 7TH AT 9 PM.