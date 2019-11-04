University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing, you can find her out with friends, making music or watching Masterchef.

Channel 4 were set to launch a new reality series called Smuggled on Monday, October 21st. But after the bodies of 39 people attempting to get into Britain were discovered in a lorry in Essex, they made the appropriate decision to postpone the show’s broadcast.

Smuggled follows a group of people as they try to enter the UK undetected through a variety of ways, all the while avoiding border checks. Considering the events of last week, it’s no surprise Channel 4 decided to pull the show when they did.

But now, Smuggled has been given the green light and will air as a two-part series from Monday, November 4th.

So, who are the eight people who have signed up to the series?

Meet the cast

The Smuggled cast is made up of eight contestants.

It includes Asher, an action man attempting to make it to Britain undetected from Cherbourg. Carolynne, who is being smuggled into the country in the back of her husband David’s van. Khurram, who is hoping to use a fraudulent passport to go from Amsterdam to Newcastle.

The cast also features Alim Kamara, a hip hop artist who is attempting to go from Calais to Dover stowed away in a lorry.

Alim on Instagram

We found Alim Kamara on Instagram to find out more about him. He’s a hip hop artist and “storyteller” according to his bio, from the UK and Sierra Leone.

Alim already has quite a following on Instagram of almost 5,600 even before the series had aired.

You can check out Alim @alimkamara.

Kyle Adam Dixon

We also found Kyle on Instagram, who is no stranger to the reality TV circuit. Kyle also was a cast member of Below Deck.

You can see Kyle on Instagram @kyleadamdixon where he already has 12,300 followers.

Not much has been revealed about Kyle’s Smuggled journey as of yet, so we will have to see how it unfolds on the series.

