University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing, you can find her out with friends, making music or watching Masterchef.

Channel 4 have a new series kicking off on Tuesday, October 22nd which is already the talk of the town.

Critics have called The British Tribe Next Door has been called a lot of things from “dated and naive” to “controversial” but it will be interesting to see how viewers respond to the series upon its released.

The show sees Scarlett Moffatt and her family upend their County Durham way of living by moving – along with their house and all their possessions – to a Namibian village. This is is what the producers were hoping to be a “reverse anthropological exchange.”

So, with that in mind, where the new Channel 4 series is filmed has been under a lot of speculation.

Here’s what you need to know about the filming location for The British Tribe Next Door.

Where is the series filmed?

The new Channel 4 series is filmed in the middle of the Otjeme village in Namibia.

It is unconfirmed where exactly the Otjeme village is, but the Himba live in the Kunene Region of northern Namibia. It is one of the country’s fourteen regions.

There are 100 Himba living in Otjeme, who the Moffatts get to know during their time in Namibia.

The main town of the Kunene Region is Opuwo, which has only 5000 inhabitants. It is the only place in the region which has an airport, so it is the ideal stop-over point to explore the rest of the region.

Who are the Himba?

The Himba are a group of semi-nomadic cattle herders.

Nambia’s tourism board estimated that there are between 20,000 to 50,000 Himba living in Namibia.

They speak Otjihimba, which is a dialect of the Herero language.

The Herero are an ethnic group inhabiting countries in Southern Africa, including Namibia, Botswana and Angola. The Himba are closely related to the Herero.

More about the Himba

For a long time, the Himba people have been misrepresented by the media and subject to filming and camera crews descending on their lives.

For that reason, in 2015 some of the Himba got together to produce their own documentary about their culture. The result was The Himbas are Shooting! – the documentary premiered in the country’s capital, Windhoek in August 2015.

You can watch the trailer on Facebook here.

WATCH THE BRITISH TRIBE NEXT DOOR TUESDAYS AT 9 PM ON CHANNEL 4

SUBSCRIBE AND READ THE NEW REALITY TITBIT MAGAZINE HERE