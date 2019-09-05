University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing, you can find her out with friends, making music or watching Masterchef.

If you thought The Supervet was a show to make you well up from the sheer amount of adorable animals, then wait ’til you see what Channel 4 has in store with its new show The Dog House.

This docuseries focusses on the world of dog homes, where abandoned, disowned and neglected pooches come to find new families. There are definitely going to be some happy, sad and soppy tears when watching this!

The Dog House kicks off on Thursday, September 5th for eight weeks of doggy drama and we’re ready for all of it.

But where is the animal shelter where they film the series? We’ve got the lowdown on The Dog House, plus how to get your paws on a pooch!

Where is The Dog House filmed?

The Dog House is filmed at the Wood Green, The Animals Charity.

The dog shelter and animal charity has been running for the past 95 years and is currently one of the UK’s largest pet charities. Although the show primarily focusses on dogs, they have all kinds of animals available to adopt at Wood Green.

As they are one of the largest, Wood Green is now spread across three locations. The Dog House is filmed Cambridgeshire.

The show will also focus on the 60 Wood Green staff members who help make pooches’ “forever homes” a reality.

Adopting from The Dog House

Wood Green, across their three locations, manage to rehome 8000 pets per year.

You can’t just visit the shelter to meet the pets, as oftentimes the changes are stressful enough for the animals without having passersby come-and-go.

If you are serious about adopting from Wood Green, they require you to contact them prior to visiting the shelter.

You can do so by emailing at [email protected] or calling 0300 303 9333.

We bet they’re going to have hundreds of people looking for pets after the series is broadcast!

Follow The Dog House on Insta!

If one episode of The Dog House was not enough to satisfy your curiosity about the animal shelter or the pooches they have there, then you can follow Wood Green on Instagram.

They currently have over 10,000 followers on their page @woodgreen.theanimalscharity.

Here they post photos of the latest additions to the animal shelter who are looking for homes. Every pet from rabbits and ferrets to cats and dogs can be spotted on their Insta page.

