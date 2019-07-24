University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing, you can find her out with friends, making music or watching Masterchef.

A brand new series of Orangutan Jungle School returns to Channel 4 on Wednesday, July 24th for more ridiculously adorable primate action.

The show follows life inside the of the world’s largest orangutan rehabilitation centre. That means a lot of orphaned baby apes being rescued and rehabilitated and a lot of adorable moments to come in tow!

With the show’s return marks the return to the original location for more primate antics. But where do they film Orangutan Jungle School?

Here’s everything you need to know about the biggest orangutan rescue centre in the world, including how you can visit!

Where is the Orangutan Jungle School filmed?

The Orangutan Jungle School is filmed in the Nyaru Menteng Orangutan Rescue Centre, which is located in Indonesian Borneo.

The centre was founded in 1999 by Lone Droscher Nielsen and the Borneo Orangutan Survival Foundation (BOSF). They set up the centre just outside of the capital city, Palangka Raya.

This is the same location as the first series, however, some changes to the staff (and animals) mean we will meet a whole new cast of characters.

Can you visit the Orangutan Jungle School?

There is an information centre open at Nyaru Menteng, but the main centre is not open to the public unless you are a volunteer with accreditation.

But if you’re a fan of the show and think you could take on the job working at a rehabilitation centre for baby orangutan, then the opportunity is yours!

You can volunteer with The Great Projects to help out at the sanctuary for up to 26 nights.

Alternatively, there are longer programmes working with orangutans in Borneo with Orangutan Foundation or with Borneo Nature Foundation.

However, if these programmes sound too full-on, then there are other ways to help. You can even adopt and sponsor an orangutan through the BOSF website, and care for their rehabilitation! Find out more here.

How to watch the Orangutan Jungle School

If you missed all the action in season 1 of Orangutan Jungle School, then prepare to binge-watch it all as it’s currently available on Channel 4’s streaming site 4oD!

All episodes from the first series are available and episodes from the second series will become available after they are broadcast.

The second series kicks off on Wednesday, July 24th at 8 pm on Channel 4.

There are three episodes in total for this season, the same as series 1.

