Meet comedian Christopher Bliss - 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown star's career explored!

The long-running game show returns for its 21st series on Channel 4 on Thursday, January 14th.

Hosted by Jimmy Carr, 8 Out of 10 Does Countdown welcomes new guests in every episode. The first episode of the new season will see Katherine Ryan and Joe Lycett compete against Johnny Vegas and Sean Lock.

The celebrity appearing in the Dictionary Corner is comedian Christopher Bliss.

So, who is Christopher? Find more about him, from career to social media profiles.

Who is Christopher Bliss?

Christopher Bliss, whose real name is Rob Carter, is a stand-up comedian, actor and director.

After studying Maths at Cambridge, he realised that banking wasn’t the ideal career for him and went on to train as an actor at LAMDA drama school.

But during his time at Cambridge, Rob was inspired to come up with a character who “loves the sound of his own voice but doesn’t have a clue what he’s talking about, because I don’t really know what I am talking about.”

Rob is the winner of the 2011 Chortle Student Comedian of the Year Award. He also scooped an award at the Musical Comedy Awards the following year.

I'm a guest expert on 4 out of 5 Cats Does Countdown tomorrow!



9pm @Channel4 🙃#ruddyhell pic.twitter.com/oSJAVxhVVp — Christopher Bliss (@chrisblisstwit) January 13, 2021

Rob Carter: TV career

Rob has made cameo appearances in several TV projects, including Fresh Meat, Peep Show for Channel 4 and Siblings for BBC Three.

One of Rob’s most famous roles is on the children’s television sitcom Danny and Mick where he portrayed a character called Lance.

The comedian has also starred as Mr. Rivers in Malory Towers, a CBBC show based on the book series of the same name by Enid Blyton.

Rob will appear as Vizier in the 2021 TV series Black Death.

Is Rob on social media?

Yes, Rob is on social media!

He can be found on Twitter under the handle @_RobCarter and he is also on Twitter under ‘Christopher Bliss’ @chrisblisstwit.

You can also follow what Rob gets up to in his free time from his Instagram profile.

