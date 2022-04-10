Meet Claire Aves from SAS Who Dares Wins, recruit 3 deadlifts for fun













Channel 4’s SAS: Who Dares Wins is back in 2022 but not as viewers have seen it before. The series has a brand new location and new instructors for season 7. Twenty recruits are about to have an experience of a lifetime from 9 pm on Sunday, April 10th. They’re set to be put through their paces by former Special Forces agents including Jason Fox, Mark Billingham, Remi Adeleke and Rudy Reyes.

This season, the gruelling episodes are taking place on a military base in Jordan in the Middle East. Ready to embark on the seriously tough challenge is SAS” Who Dares Wins season 7 contestant Clare Aves, so let’s get to know her more…

Meet SAS: Who Dares Wins star Claire

SAS: Who Dares Wins season 7 features 20 recruits.

Recruit three is 38-year-old Claire Aves.

As per Radio Times, along with the other contestants, Claire is set to take part in a variety of jaw-dropping challenges on the show, “including a physical task requiring the contestants to cross a ravine by balancing on a rope suspended 165 feet above the ground.“

Claire Aves is a fitness pro

When it comes to the requirements of an SAS: Who Dares Wins recruit, physical fitness is certainly up there along with mental strength and determination.

Judging by Claire Aves’ Instagram page, these are three qualities she possesses and fitness is something that she lives and breathes.

As per her Instagram bio, Claire is a personal trainer and online coach. She’s also the founder of Women Warriors which is: “…an experience day with teaching seminars and physical training“.

Claire writes that she helps women to feel “strong“, “confident” and “empowered“.

The SAS star is also a mum, too

As well as devoting her time to getting absolutely ripped in the gym, SAS: Who Dares Wins’ Claire is clearly a businesswoman and trainer.

She’s also a mum and can be seen working out with her daughter on Instagram where she writes that the two are in “beast mode“.

The mother and daughter fitness duo can be seen flipping tyres and working as a team to get those gains in Ironworks Gym in Maidstone. Judging by Claire’s Instagram page, if there’s anyone cut out for the Channel 4 show, it’s her!

As well as workout videos, Claire also shares nutrition tips, progress photos, home workout advice and beginners workouts on her IG page.

Follow the Channel 4 star on Instagram @claireaves.fitness where she has 22.8K followers.

