Celebrity Coach Trip is winding down its third season, as the final approaches on Friday, January 24th. But that doesn’t mean the fun has stopped for celebs who are still on the road.

This year sees the group travel around France, with Brendan guiding them on all the best the French have to offer. Food, fun and everything between!

But as one pair of celebs gets booted off the trip, more enter.

Episode 11 (Monday, January 20th) threw another pair of famous faces in the mix, shaking up the group dynamics. It’s none other than Strictly Come Dancing’s Graziano Di Prima and Artem Chigvintsev!

Celebrity Coach Trip: Graziano Di Prima

If you’re a fan of Strictly Come Dancing, but Graziano Di Prima looks slightly unfamiliar, there’s a good reason.

The Sicilian-born dancer and choreographer joined the lineup of professional dancers back in 2018, however was demoted the following year because he was too short to be partnered up with the female celebrities. Graziano is currently partaking in the Strictly tour, dancing with Emma Barton.

Here’s hoping they’ll have slightly shorter competitors for the 2020 season so we’ll have dreamy Graziano back on our screens!

The 25-year-old pro dancer already has a crazy Instagram following of over 101,000. Check him out @grazianodiprima.

Artem Chigvintsev

Artem is more of a seasoned veteran when it comes to the ‘TV dance competition’ world.

The 37-year-old professional dancer was born in the former Soviet Union back in 1982. Artem moved to the United States – where he holds dual citizenship – in 2003, to pursue his career.

Back in September 2010, after appearing on So You Think You Can Dance?, Artem joined Strictly Come Dancing for its eighth season. He was partnered with actress Kara Tointon and together they won the 2010 series. However, Artem exited from the hit BBC dance show and moved over to America to join Dancing with the Stars. He is currently engaged to his celebrity partner from series 25, Nikki Bella.

It’s no surprise that Artem has a mega global following. The dance star has over half a million followers on Instagram! Check him out @theartemc.

Are there any more celebs to come?

Yes!

The confirmed cast list for Celebrity Coach Trip 2020 included one more famous duo, so we’re guessing they’ll be last to join the others on the road. And boy will they be a fabulous addition.

The final pair is none other than the Real Housewives of Cheshire’s Tanya Bardsley and Ester Dee!

They will join the Coach Trip after another pair are eliminated in episode 12 (Tuesday, January 21st).

