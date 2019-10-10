Celebrity Coach Trip: Who is Harry Reid? He's the fan-favourite to win!

University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing, you can find her out with friends, making music or watching Masterchef.

Coach Trip has returned to E4 with its celebrity special, seeing more of your favourite reality stars, actors and musicians hit the road.

The second season launched on Monday, October 7th.

One of the favourite duos on the show so far has without a doubt been Harry Reid and James Hill. Many are placing bets on Harry to take home the Coach Trip crown this year!

So, taking into account Harry’s success on the show, we thought it best to get to know the actor.

Here’s everything you need to know about the fan-favourite!

Coach Trip: Who is Harry Reid?

Harry is a 27-year-old actor from Gravesend in Kent who is known for his role on BBC’s major soap, EastEnders.

From 2014 to 2018, Harry played the role of Ben Mitchell. Ben, the son of Phil and Kathy Mitchell, has been played by six different actors to date since the fictional character was ‘born’ on EastEnders in 1996.

Before he embarked on his acting career with EastEnders, Harry was obtained a BA in Acting from The Arts University Bournemouth. He attended the university from 2010 to 2013.

Since leaving the EastEnders cast, Harry has not had any major roles. He has worked briefly on stage and continues to act.

Some viewers didn’t recognise Harry at first on Celebrity Coach Trip, as in the five years since he began acting on our screens, he’s physically changed

Meet Harry’s Coach Trip partner

Coach Trip host Brendan Sheerin paired Harry up with 32-year-old James Hill from the 2014 series of The Apprentice.

The pair had never met before they were partnered up on Coach Trip but already fans are loving the comedic duo. They’re so close Harry now affectionately refers to James as his “northern lover!”

James is no stranger to reality telly, as after his appearance on The Apprentice, he took on Celebrity Big Brother in 2015.

James has also featured on Celebrity Dinner Date and 5 Star Hotel.

READ MORE: Celebrity Coach Trip: Who is James Hill? Meet his girlfriend on Instagram!

@coachtrip loving @HarryReid16 and @JHill_Official my favourite pair on the trip so far! — Daniel C (@Daniel61546780) October 8, 2019

Harry on Instagram

If you’re loving Harry Reid on Celebrity Coach Trip then be sure to follow him on Instagram.

The actor has been sharing loads of hilarious behind-the-scenes snaps of him and the other celebs on the road.

Check Harry out on Instagram @harryreidactor.

He can also be found on Twitter for more Coach Trip banter, so follow him for all the latest here.

WATCH CELEBRITY COACH TRIP SERIES 5 AT 7:30 PM ON E4 EVERY MONDAY FROM OCTOBER 7TH 2019.