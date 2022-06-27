Come Dine with Me The Professionals features duos from all over the UK













Come Dine with Me is a British TV staple. The show has been airing since 2005 and has featured some of the most iconic moments in reality TV history in the UK. Remember Peter Marsh’s ‘sad little life, Jane’ moment? Well, given the success of Come Dine with Me, the show has had spin-offs including couples and celebrities.

Now, 17 years since the show first aired, Come Dine with Me is back with another spin-off – Come Dine with Me: The Professionals! Come Dine with Me: The Professionals sees duos who run restaurants go head to head in a bid to win the £1,000 cash prize.

Pictured: Come Dine with Me The Professionals cast Restauranters from Newcastle..Namaste – Shahadul & Rofman..Pigalo – Aaron & Adam .Balls of Prudhoe – Anne & Garry

Come Dine with Me: The Professionals

Come Dine with Me: The Professionals kicks off from Monday, June 27th on Channel 4 and features duos from up and down the country.

The show will see duos from restaurants located in Glasgow, Cardiff, Newcastle, Nottingham, Bristol, Leeds, Liverpool, Birmingham, London and Manchester.

Each episode will see three local restaurant duos will go head to head in a bid to win the £1,000 prize.

Namaste, Pigalo and Balls of Prudhoe

Kicking off in Newcastle, Shahadul and Rofman are representing their restaurants Namaste.

Aaron and Adam are from Pigalo and Anne and Garry are representing Balls of Prudhoe.

Pigalo can be found on Instagram @pigalosnorthshields.

Pictured: Come Dine with Me The Professionals cast Restauranters in Nottingham..The Lobster Pot – Der & Bee.Annie’s Burger Shack – Anmarie & Rena..The Wine Room City – Peter

The Lobster Pot, Annie’s Burger Shack and The Wine Room City

Hailing from Nottingham, Der and Bee are from their restaurant, The Lobster Pot.

Anmarie and Rena are from Annie’s Burger Shack.

Representing the Wine Room City is Peter.

Follow Annie Burger Shack on Instagram @anniesburgershacknotts.

Come Dine With Me Professionals: The Barn, Disco Kitchen, Fint

First to host in the series are the restauranteurs from Yorkshire.

Chef Ben and front-of-house Jo bring their skills to the table that they’ve honed at their intimate dining restaurant, The Barn.

Find The Barn on Instagram @thebarnalmondbury.

Chef Brian and his business partner and other half Lisa are from Disco Kitchen and Fint restaurant owner and Chef Simon appears on the Channel 4 show with his manager Sakina.

Hayden’s Kitchen, Amma’s Canteen and Waterside

In Manchester, viewers can expect to see Hayden’s Kitchen duo David and Rachael on screen.

Amma’s Canteen is represented on screen by Ganga and Saju.

Joanne and Mike represent their restaurant Waterside.

Follow Amma’s Canteen on Instagram @ammas.canteen.

WATCH COME DINE WITH ME THE PROFESSIONALS ON CHANNEL 4 WEEKDAYS AT 5PM

