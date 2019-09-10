Cooking Up a Fortune: Meet Dominic Cools-Lartigue - career to kids!

Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

Cooking Up a Fortune gives passionate foodies a chance to get out of the rat race and put their love of food to use and earn some money from it.

The Channel 4 show kicked off from September 3rd and airs at 5:30 pm. It’s the first-ever series of Cooking Up a Fortune and it looks like the cooking show got off to an entertaining start.

Episode 1 saw the cooks attempt to feed diners at a huge food market and the stress is likely to continue into episode 2 as each pair of chefs fight it out for a place in the final.

Someone who’s had success combining his love of food and expertise of creating events is the Cooking Up a Fortune host, Dominic Cools-Lartigue.

Let’s take a look at the Channel 4 programme’s presenter, Dom.

Cooking Up a Fortune: Who is Dominic Cools-Lartigue?

Dominic Cools-Lartigue is described on Cooking Up a Fortune as a ‘food market pioneer’.

In 2012 he started a small food market, Street Feast, and in 2019 he now owns four of the busiest food arenas in the UK.

According to Dom’s LinkedIn profile, he’s spent over 20 years creating events in London. He worked as a club promoter and manager from 1995 – 2011.

Then in May 2012, he went on to launch his own business. In November 2019, Dom is set to launch The Civic in Brixton, London which aims to connect London’s creative community.

Is Dom on Instagram?

Yes! The Cooking Up a Fortune presenter is on Instagram as @domcools.

Dom has over 6,000 followers on Insta and it doesn’t look as though he’s on Twitter.

The TV host shares everything from his dinner to family photos on social media and it looks like in 2017 he went through a phase of posting a ‘tache of the day’ which featured pics of everyone from Pablo Escobar to Prince.

Dominic Cools-Lartigue – children

From Dominic’s Instagram page it’s clear to see that he’s a doting father to his son, Remy.

The first line of Dom’s Insta bio reads “Father to Remy Cools”. And he often shares pictures of them both together playing sports, travelling the world and more.

Dom’s son is 11 years old in 2019 and it looks like father and son share a lot of time together.

WATCH COOKING UP A FORTUNE ON CHANNEL 4 FROM TUESDAY SEPTEMBER 3RD 2019 AT 5:30 PM.

