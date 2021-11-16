Cost and how to buy Harvey Armstrong's beer on Made in Chelsea











Harvey Armstrong is best known for being a reality star on E4’s Made in Chelsea. However, he’s got a special talent up his sleeve: beer.

That’s not drinking the beverage like you may see on the show. No, it’s actually running his own beer company business called Prime Time Lager.

We found out everything there is to know about Harvey’s beer, including how much a can costs and how fans can get their hands on the drink.

Got a lot on your mind there Harvey? #MadeInChelsea pic.twitter.com/mbq00l0XSz — Made in Chelsea (@E4Chelsea) November 15, 2021

What is Harvey Armstrong’s beer?

Harvey is the CEO of Prime Time Lager, a low calorie alcoholic drink.

Known as the world’s first caffeine-infused low calorie lager, at 95 calories a can. It is also vegan and gluten-free.

Brewed in the UK, the beer has 4g of carbohydrates, which they claim is 63% less than standard premium beers, all at 4.2% ABV.

Combining the focus of beer and fitness, it took two years of trialling, developments and a lot of testing (aka, drinking beer) to launch the brand.

Cost of Prime Time Lager

A mixed pack of Prime Time Lager costs £18, while ‘The Trend Setter’ and ‘The Game Changer’ will set you back £24.

If you’re looking for clothing, the brand has t-shirts and caps on offer for £20. Fans can even purchase Game Changer or Trend Setter AF1s for £155.

Prime Time Lager has two types of beers available, either a calorie-infused drink or a low-calorie option.

#MadeInChelsea Inga looking absolute 🔥🔥 at Harvey's beer launch. She's a beaut. #watchingonplusone — Katie James (@KatieJames76) November 15, 2021

How to buy Harvey’s beer

It’s pretty easy. To buy Harvey’s beer, all you have to do is head to the Prime Time Lager website and head to the top left menu.

Then, select ‘BEER’ from the drop-down menu and select the beer you wish to purchase. Click ‘Buy Now’, where you can select bottles or cans.

The website gives the option to buy a pack of 12 x 330ml beers.

Click ‘Add to Cart’ or ‘Buy with PayPal’ depending on your payment preferences, enter your details and the beer should be on its way.

