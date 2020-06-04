Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

If you haven’t by now seen an episode of Channel 4’s iconic series Come Dine With Me, then you’re seriously missing out.

The competitive cookery series launched way back in 2005 and has been entertaining audiences ever since.

As you don’t have to be the most skilled chef to appear on the show, it welcomes an array of competitors: some in it for the cash, others just there for a good time. So, if you think you have the skills, persona and hosting abilities to impress, then we have good news for you… applications are now open!

Find out how to apply for Couples Come Dine With Me 2020 here.

Couples Come Dine With Me 2020: How to apply

Production for Couples Come Dine With Me is currently underway and Channel 4 are actively recruiting for the 2020 series. Three competing partners will feature in every episode.

To apply for the couples edition of the hit cooking series, you’ll need to apply via the link below:

https://itvuk.etribez.com/ag/itvmultistory/cdwmcouples6/welcome.html

The production team will ask you about yourself, your interests and opinions and your background.

EXCLUSIVE: Rudimental’s Locksmith talks about his Celebrity SAS experience

Apply for Come Dine With Me solo

If you thought they weren’t still looking for solo applicants, think again.

They’re still recruiting for Come Dine With Me!

Instead of using the above link, you can just express your interest over email. Email the production team: [email protected]

GOGGLEBOX: What does Giles Wood do for a living?

When will Couples Come Dine With Me be filmed?

Casting started for Couples Come Dine With Me series 8 back in March 2020. The shoot dates were intended to be in May 2020.

Obviously, the team are now following social distancing guidelines and put a halt to filming.

The Come Dine With Me Instagram account released a statement about filming on March 19th. They said: “Filming of the series will only begin once it is safe to do so.”

They also added that they “will be carrying out the entire casting process from a distance using phone calls and Skype.”

WATCH COME DINE WITH ME 2020 FROM MONDAY, JUNE 15TH ON CHANNEL 4

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK