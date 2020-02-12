Channel 4‘s new cooking competition Crazy Delicious sees cooks turn ordinary meals into extraordinary culinary creations.

Since they’re judged by three of the world’s most imaginative chefs, every contestant has a tough challenge to impress each one of them with a unique take on a traditional dish.

Episode 4 of Crazy Delicious saw Joseph re-creating a grilled meat recipe, using a watermelon instead. So here’s how to make the crazy delicious BBQ Watermelon.

BBQ watermelon on Crazy Delicious, Channel 4

BBQ Watermelon ingredients

For the jerk BBQ watermelon, Joseph used a big watermelon and a spicy jerk sauce.

He said the inspiration for the dish came from his childhood as he grew around that particular cuisine.

How Joseph made it: Step by step

Step 1: Joseph peeled the whole watermelon, leaving only the juicy and red flesh of the melon.

Step 2: Then he used a jerk spice mixture to rub all of the watermelon.

Step 3: Finally, he put the watermelon to grill and smoke on the BBQ.

BBQ watermelon on Crazy Delicious, Channel 4

Make your own grilled watermelon at home

This recipe for grilled watermelon slices from Delish requires only 10 min preparation and 25 cooking time.

Ingredients: You’ll need the juice and zest of 1 lime, 1/4 c. honey, 1 tablespoon olive oil, 1 watermelon, cut into 1″ thick slices, mint leaves and sea salt for serving.

Step 1: Heat your grill or a pan to medium heat. In a bowl, mix together lime juice and zest, honey and olive oil.

Step 2: Rub the lime juice over the watermelon slices and place them on the grill. Cook until the slices are grilled from both sides.

Step 3: Serve with mint and sea salt on top.

 

