Channel 4‘s new cooking competition Crazy Delicious sees cooks turn ordinary meals into extraordinary culinary creations.

Since they’re judged by three of the world’s most imaginative chefs, every contestant has a tough challenge to impress each one of them with a unique take on a traditional dish.

Episode 4 of Crazy Delicious saw Joseph re-creating a grilled meat recipe, using a watermelon instead. So here’s how to make the crazy delicious BBQ Watermelon.

BBQ Watermelon ingredients

For the jerk BBQ watermelon, Joseph used a big watermelon and a spicy jerk sauce.

He said the inspiration for the dish came from his childhood as he grew around that particular cuisine.

How Joseph made it: Step by step

Step 1: Joseph peeled the whole watermelon, leaving only the juicy and red flesh of the melon.

Step 2: Then he used a jerk spice mixture to rub all of the watermelon.

Step 3: Finally, he put the watermelon to grill and smoke on the BBQ.

Make your own grilled watermelon at home

This recipe for grilled watermelon slices from Delish requires only 10 min preparation and 25 cooking time.

Ingredients: You’ll need the juice and zest of 1 lime, 1/4 c. honey, 1 tablespoon olive oil, 1 watermelon, cut into 1″ thick slices, mint leaves and sea salt for serving.

Step 1: Heat your grill or a pan to medium heat. In a bowl, mix together lime juice and zest, honey and olive oil. Step 2: Rub the lime juice over the watermelon slices and place them on the grill. Cook until the slices are grilled from both sides. Step 3: Serve with mint and sea salt on top.

