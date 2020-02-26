Filiz is a freelance film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

Channel 4 brought the bizarre cooking show Crazy Delicious in January 2020 which got us questioning our cooking skills.

In the culinary competition, chefs have to impress a tough line-up of judges by turning ordinary dishes into extraordinary and exquisite meals.

For that, each contestant has to bring their unique take on a traditional recipe and create something magical and mind-blowing.

Will Crazy Delicious return for season 2? And has the first series finished now? Here’s what we know so far.

Has Crazy Delicious series 1 finished?

Yes, the first series of Crazy Delicious has finished now. Channel 4 aired the sixth and last episode yesterday (Tuesday, February 25th).

Series 1 comprised of six instalments in total, with Tiffany being crowned the winner in the final episode.

Tiffany scooped the golden apple after impressing the tough chefs with her creativity, hard work and delicious food.

Each episode featured a new batch of contestants where only one of them won the golden apple for creating the most extraordinary meal.

Food full of character; introducing Tiffany to the #CrazyDelicious competition! Tune in tonight to watch the final episode of Crazy Delicious on Channel 4 at 8pm. pic.twitter.com/V8E6QcznTc — Optomen Television (@optomen) February 25, 2020

Will there be Crazy Delicious series 2?

Unconfirmed.

The first series has only just finished, so it’s early days for Channel 4 to confirm whether they will bring the show for series 2. To give the green light on a new season is based on ratings and whether the show is popular among viewers.

However, people have enjoyed the new cooking series and many of them are hoping that there will be more episodes.

“Anyone watching #CrazyDelicious on Channel 4? I’ve just stumbled across it and it’s unbelievably wacky and wonderful!” one viewer wrote.

Every Tuesday night I sit and watch #CrazyDelicious and every Tuesday night I go to bed hungry. 🙈 — Mhorag Drew (@MhoragD) February 25, 2020

How can you watch Crazy Delicious series 1?

You can watch series 1 of the cooking show on Channel 4 on demand. The six episodes are online for the next 29 days at the time of writing.

In addition, viewers across the world can watch the series on Netflix (excluding Netflix UK).

You can watch series 1 of the cooking show on Channel 4 on demand.

