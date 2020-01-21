University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

There’s a brand new culinary competition coming to Channel 4 from Tuesday, January 21st and it’s set to be one of the most bonkers, out-there cooking shows to ever grace our screens: Crazy Delicious.

As always with these shows, the judges are an essential part, but the lead presenters are also vital. What would Bake Off have been without Mel & Sue, or now Noel & Sandi? And MasterChef certainly wouldn’t be the same without Gregg Wallace!

Crazy Delicious has Jayde Adams as their answer to these well-established presenters.

Find out everything you need to know about the comedian here, from partner to career and beyond.

Meet Crazy Delicious’ Jayde Adams

Jayde Adams is a comedian, actress, writer and singer from Bristol. She is also a foodie, hence being thrown into the Crazy Delicious team!

She grew up in Bristol but moved to Wales in 2004 to pursue her acting career. Jayde kicked it off by studying Drama, Theatre and Media at the University of Glamorgan.

Jayde began performing stand-up routines in 2011 and it wasn’t long before her talents were recognised. In 2014, Jayde was the recipient of the Funny Women award and two years later, her Edinburgh Fringe debut show, 31, earned her a nomination for Best Newcomer at the Edinburgh Comedy Awards.

However, Jayde’s career is not just limited to comedy, as her acting career has also taken off.

Most recently, Jayde starred as Julia Petley alongside Miranda Richardson, David Tennant and Michael Sheen in Good Omens (2019).

Who is Jayde Adams’ partner?

Jayde is currently with comedian Rich Wilson.

Not much is known about their relationship, how long they’ve been together, or where they met. However, they often speak about living together and what they’re up to on Twitter and Instagram. So it’s safe to assume that they’ve been together for quite some time.

They even perform stand up together and are fast becoming one of comedy’s best duo acts. They have toured the UK, performing in some of the biggest cities from Bristol to Edinburgh.

Follow Jayde and Rich on social media

If you’re wanting to know more about the hilarious couple, then you’ll need to check them out on social media. They’re all over each other’s pages!

Jayde can often be found posting pictures of Rich up to no good, drunkenly falling asleep on tubes and taking silly selfies.

Check out Jayde on Instagram @msjaydeadams. You can also follow her on Twitter here.

Be sure to also check out Rich’s Instagram here.

