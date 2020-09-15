A brand new series of A Place in the Sun is back on Channel 4, with Danni Menzies on the hunt for new dreamy properties.

If this year’s lockdown has taught us something, it’s that our environment greatly affects the way we live our day-to-day lives. More people than ever are searching for larger properties with more access to the great outdoors than ever. With this increased interest in properties away from the cityscape, a new series of A Place in the Sun could not come at a better time.

Danni Menzies is the newest presenter to join the A Place in the Sun family. And so for viewers who have yet to get to know Danni, we’ve got the lowdown on her here!

Find out about Danni’s age, career, love life and more.

Danni Menzies: Age

33 years old

Danni Menzies was born on September 14th, 1987 which makes her a Virgo. She was born in the Scottish countryside village Kenmore.

Danni has a brother and a sister. All the family – mum, dad and grandmother – still live in Scotland.

Is Danni Menzies married?

No. However, Danni is in a relationship.

In June 2020, it was confirmed that Danni is in a relationship with war hero Simon Moloney. Simon, 29, was awarded the Conspicuous Gallantry Cross after being shot in the throat during a firefight with the Taliban. This was during Operation Herrick in Afghanistan back in 2013.

The couple went on a blind date when they were both in London. Things progressed between the couple quickly and they ended up isolating together this year for ten weeks. They were isolating at home on Mains of Taymouth Country Estate, which is near Danni’s home in Kenmore.

Danni has no children. Speaking to Sunday Post, Danni said: “I am not 100% on having kids, but I am 100% on having lots of dogs and probably a rescue donkey as well – basically anything that needs a home.”

Follow Danni on Instagram

If you want some more Danni content in your life, then the best place to follow her is on Instagram.

You can check out the Scottish presenter under the handle @danni.menzies.

As of publication date, Danni has over 52,000 followers.

