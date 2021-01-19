Who is David from First Dates 2021? New waiter has styled Kylie Jenner!











David is amongst the new staff members joining Channel 4’s dating show First Dates, with its 16th season launching on January 19th.

Set in a brand new Manchester restaurant, First Dates has hired new staff members to serve date-goers during the show.

A new waitress, waiter and bartender are bringing their own skills to the show, including former Vera Wang intern David.

So who is David? What did he do before appearing on First Dates?

Who is David?

David Marc is a 28-year-old Scouser, who has worked as a host for The Ivy in London, where he regularly looked after celebrity guests.

He studied fashion design at Salford university and is currently working on launching his own fashion brand.

The First Dates waiter started his fashion journey as an intern for Vera Wang in New York – his celebrity clients included Kendall and Kylie Jenner!

David on First Dates 2021

David, who has a silver service background, aims to lift the energy to maximise the “love in the air”, and says he enjoys laughing with daters.

Although he’s from Liverpool, he lived in Manchester for 3 years while attending university, and says it holds a special place in his heart.

Joining the team as a waiter, he is bringing a vast amount of experience, having worked in the food industry since the age of 13.

When asked which aspect of First Dates excites him most, David said:

I don’t know where to start, every single aspect from working in the restaurant to being part of the daters’ experience. I love that we give the daters an opportunity to get away from online dating and meet face to face.

David on Instagram

He’s basically already best friends with Fred, who features on his Insta!

Clearly a social butterfly, David has several pictures hanging out with his loved ones, whether that’s going to bars or spending time with family.

David is also an uncle to two of his sister’s sons!

The new First Dates waiter also shares positivity and life quotes to bring some light to his follower’s lives, and is always smiling himself.

