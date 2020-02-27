Filiz is a freelance film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

Soap actor Dean Gaffney is currently starring on Celebs Go Dating. The E4 2020 series kicked off from this Monday (February 24th) and features the likes of well-known celebs looking for a new relationship.

The former EastEnders star is searching for a partner with the help of the show’s matchmakers from the Dating Agency.

Before Celebs Go Dating, Dean has had several appearances in reality series and TV shows, as well as a long-running career on the BBC One soap.

So how much is Dean Gaffney’s net worth in 2020? Let’s find out, as well as what viewers predict about him on the show.

Dean Gaffney: Net worth

At the age of 42, Dean has had an extensive career as a TV and stage actor.

Between 1993 and 2003, he starred as Robbie Jackson on EastEnders. Since 2003, he’s made a few guest appearances on the soap. His last one was in 2019.

The actor also had minor roles in several TV shows such as The Bill, Extras, TV Burp, and Crime Stories. He also appeared in the 2006 series of I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!, finishing in fifth place.

Dean took part in several theatre productions as well. And according to Celebrity Net Worth, his estimated net worth in 2020 is £3 million.

Dean Gaffney: Car

In 2018, Dean bought a £33k black Mercedes car which got delivered to the set of EastEnders.

However, he’s had several car accidents in the past, so the current condition of the car is not known.

Can money save his dating fails?

No money can save a dating fail. Dean has had two unsuccessful relationships in the past, one with ex Sarah Burge and one with model Rebekah Ward. The latter ended in 2019.

Money won’t save his failed relationships and fans have noticed that his first date on the E4 show was pretty awkward. But hey, there are still a few weeks to go, so things could change in a positive direction for him.

“Dean Gaffney isn’t coming across very well. That man defo needs as much help as he can get,” one viewer tweeted.

WATCH CELEBS GO DATING EVERY WEEKNIGHT ON E4 AT 9 PM

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK