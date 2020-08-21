Escape to the Chateau: Who is Dick Strawbridge's son? We found James on Instagram!

Escape to the Chateau gives us a glimpse into the life of Dick Strawbridge and Angel Adoree. And quite naturally, viewers want to know more about their family, including Dick’s son James Strawbridge.

The Channel 4 programme follows the renovation journey of Dick and Angel who own Château de la Motte-Husson in the French countryside.

Ever since they bought the chateau, the two have documented their renovation journey, revealing some top DIY tips for viewers at home.

But as much as some fans are interested in the refurbishment process, others want to know details about Dick’s family and his oldest son James Strawbridge.

So, here’s everything you need to know about James!

Who is James Strawbridge?

James is the son of Dick Strawbridge and first wife Brigit. Dick and Brigit married in 1982 and separated in 2010. Apart from James, they also have a daughter called Charlotte.

James is a chef, author and food photographer based in Cornwall.

According to his LinkedIn profile, he completed a BA course in History at the University of York. But one of James’s biggest passions has always been cooking which is why he went to work as a chef.

Some of his previous roles are as an executive head chef at St Austell Brewery and executive development chef at The Bake Factory.

In 2013, James took the leap and opened his own food business, the Posh Pasty Company.

Another business that he launched is the Strawbridge Kitchen which provides services in food writing and food photography.

James is also passionate about sustainable living and much like his father Dick, the two are both advocates of environmental conservation.

James Strawbridge: Age and Family

James was born in 1984 and he should be 36 years old this year.

According to information on his website Strawbridge Kitchen, James is married to wife Holly. The two live on the South Cornish coast with their three young children.

James and Holly celebrated their 10th anniversary in June this year.

Follow James on Instagram

James is enjoying a stable fan base on his Instagram profile. He has 12.7k followers at the time of publication.

His Insta feed is filled with culinary temptations, showcasing his great skills as a photographer. There are also some casual snaps like selfies and behind the scenes pics.

Give James a follow @jgstrawbridge.

