A sparkly new series of Celebs Go Dating is officially a-go in 2020. The Channel 4 dating show sees famous faces date regular people in a bid to find ‘the one’.

Matchmaking the celebrities are life coach legends Anna Williamson and Paul C Brunson. And sarcastically narrating the 2020 show is hilarious comic Rob Beckett.

Airing weekdays at 9 pm, series 8 of the show kicked off from Monday, February 24th.

The eighth season of Celebs Go Dating sees TOWIE star James Lock looking for love.

Did James Lock go to prison?

No. James hasn’t ever been to prison.

Any The Only Way Is Essex fans will recognise James ‘Lockie’ Lock from the ITV show. He joined the cast in 2013 and is still a prominent member on the show seventeen series later in 2020.

He’s gained a reputation as an ‘Essex bad boy’ but that’s down to his womanizing ways rather than anything illegal.

James was accused of cheating on his girlfriend and TOWIE co-star Danni Armstrong as well as a more recent girlfriend and fellow co-star, Yazmin Oukhellou.

Was Lockie arrested?

Although James hasn’t been to prison, the 33-year-old has been arrested.

In 2014, Lockie hit the headlines for “possessing a Class C drug, horse tranquiliser ketamine.”

According to a 2014 report from The Mirror, James was “given a conditional discharge and ordered to pay £85 costs”.

He was suspended from TOWIE following his arrest but later rejoined the show. The Mirror report added that James had no previous convictions: “Despite James pleading guilty to possession, no drugs were found in his system.”

What did Lockie say on Celebs Go Dating?

During episode 2 of Celebs Go Dating, James went on a date with Brazilian beauty Luiza.

James said: “Ok, so before we crack on with the date, there’s one thing I’ve got to tell you.”

His date, Luiza, (quite randomly) replied:

Oh my God, you’re going to prison?

Lockie then jumped in with what he wanted to tell Luiza: “No. Angelica isn’t coming today.”

"I hope that he doesn't turn out to be a complete psychopath." Lockie's date isn't too optimistic. 😂 #CelebsGoDating is back weeknights at 9pm on @E4Tweets 🙌 @JamesLock__ pic.twitter.com/Jw4beDlGRA — Celebs Go Dating (@CelebsGoDating) February 25, 2020

