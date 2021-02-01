Do Married At First Sight couples get paid? Show expenses explained!











Daring singletons sign up for Married at First Sight, with the hopes of meeting their one true love. So do they get married for taking part?

It might be a once in a lifetime opportunity to meet the wife or husband of their dreams, or it could go the completely opposite way.

As those taking part literally get married on their very wedding day, skipping the whole dating phase, it’s definitely a dramatic take on marriage.

We give the lowdown on whether Married at First Sight couples get paid…

Screenshot: Married At First Sight Henry and Christina’s Awkward Wedding (S11, E3) | Lifetime YouTube

Do Married At First Sight couples get paid?

Yes

Although it has been reported that participants don’t get enough to quit their jobs, many have revealed that they do get given some payment.

The couples are encouraged to continue working while filming takes place, to see how their marriages work alongside their jobs.

A previous contestant has also reportedly revealed they are expected to cover their living expenses while on Married at First Sight.

Oh, but they do get an all-expenses paid honeymoon, reports say.

How much do y'all think they paid the 2 remaining tanking couples to stay on this show? I'm guessing that's the only reason they stayed, esp since they're no longer together. #MarriedAtFirstSight — Shantrell Lewis (@SLLewis305) April 9, 2020

FAN THEORIES: Who is pregnant on ‘Ready To Love’?

How much do MAFS couples get paid?

$1,500 per episode

A production assistant who worked on MAFS season 2 shared how much they get on an online message board, according to Women’s Health Mag.

However, according to the show’s executive producer Chris Coelen, they are paid “almost nothing” – but gave no indication of how much they are given.

A source close to the show told Women’s Health Mag they earn “a per diem”, since they often film between 50 to 60 hours a week.

Some people think that the couples who got married at first sight on the show got paid. Do they? #MarriedAtFirstSight — Fabiola Fortune (@MindlessFabie) March 19, 2015

E4: Where is Temptation Island filmed? Can you visit the location?

Does Married At First Sight pay for weddings?

Yes

Producers provide some money for wedding expenses, however it is thought to be a small amount.

Former contestant Melissa said money was given to them for a wedding dress, and a small budget for the suits, as well as for hen-do and stag-dos.

Before the 2018 series, it is believed that the show production team paid for more of the wedding items, such as the rings.

She told Cosmopolitan:

I think they put money towards travel or something. But there was genuinely no monetary gain. Lots of people think, ‘No one would do that for free’, but actually I spent quite a lot of money on the process.

I always thought the show paid for the wedding rings and dresses on #MarriedAtFirstSight — My Alter Ego (@missourichick4u) January 3, 2018

WATCH MARRIED AT FIRST SIGHT AUSTRALIA ON CHANNEL 4 EVERY WEEK DAY AT 9 PM

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK