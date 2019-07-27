Does Big Narstie have a wife? Marriage, kids and net worth explored!

Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

Big Narstie brings another series of The Big Narstie show to our screens this year and is ready to take 2019 by storm. The hilarious programme returned to Channel 4 on February 22nd 2019.

The musician has also landed himself shopping with Keith Lemon on Keith’s new show to ITV – Shopping with Keith Lemon.

He’s has had a huge career in rap and has obviously landed himself a fantastic TV role, but it seems that the details of Big Narstie’s love life are unclear.

So does Big Narstie have a wife? Or a girlfriend? We take a look at his personal life including kids and more…

Is Big Narstie married?

No, it doesn’t look as though the 33-year-old is married or has a girlfriend.

Big Narstie does have a daughter, however, it seems that he likes to keep his family life private.

We do know that Ed Sheeran is his daughter’s godfather, though.

In an interview with The Guardian, he said that his daughter is a miracle as the mother of his child was in a coma for three days.

Big Narstie on Instagram

Big Narstie is on Instagram as @bignarstie.

He has over 400,000 followers as well as a further 160,000 on Twitter.

Big Narstie often posts photos and videos of himself working out, rapping and singing. By the looks of his social media, Big Narstie is enjoying single life to the fullest!

How old is Big Narstie?

Big Narstie, whose real name is Tyrone Limbo, is 33 years old.

He was born on November 16th 1985 in Lambeth, London.

According to his website, Tyrone attended Stock Well Park High school and “was a music enthusiast since the very beginning and had a great sense of humour, making him a popular kid in the school and family”.

Big Narstie’s net worth

The Wealth Circle.com lists Big Narstie’s net worth at $2.1 million and Wealtholino.com lists it at $3m.

We’re unsure of the accuracy of their estimations but he has had a rap career since 2003 as well as a successful YouTube channel with his character ‘Uncle Pain’ – so that’s a solid 16 years of earnings.

He also has had his TV series renewed for a second season which returns to Channel 4 on February 22nd, 2019.

In 2018 Big Narstie went and got a haircut during an interview with The Guardian. When his PR paid his barber £10 instead of him having to, he said: “Jeez, you know I’ve made it when a white woman pays for my hair!”

WATCH SHOPPING WITH KEITH LEMON ON SATURDAYS AT 10:05 PM ON ITV2.

SUBSCRIBE AND READ THE NEW REALITY TITBIT MAGAZINE HERE