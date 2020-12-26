Does Jenny from Gogglebox have a husband? Friendship with Lee explored!











Jenny Newby and Lee Riley have been Gogglebox regulars since 2004. Series 4 welcomed the best friends and their caravan and they’ve been a hit with viewers ever since.

Season after season, Gogglebox fans become well acquainted with the show’s cast. But what are the cast members’ love lives like? Are Jenny and Lee married?

Screen Shot: Jenny is confused by Point Break – Gogglebox, C4

Is Gogglebox’s Jenny married?

Yes! Gogglebox’s Jenny is married.

The Channel 4 star doesn’t actually live in the caravan they film in, she lives in a house with her husband, Ray. Jenny’s other half hasn’t ever appeared on Gogglebox.

While Jenny is married to hubby Ray, her best friend, Lee, is also in a long term relationship. Lee and partner, Steve, have been together for over 25 years.

Does Jenny from Gogglebox have a husband? Jenny & Lee 2019

Jenny and Lee’s friendship: Old photos

The Gogglebox cast is made up of many groups including whole families and sibling duos. Best friends Jenny and Lee may as well be family as they’ve been besties for over 20 years.

A quick flick through Jenny and Lee’s joint Instagram account and viewers will be able to see many old photos of the pair.

Jenny and Lee met over two decades ago when Jenny was the landlady of a pub, The Crown Inn in East Riding, and Lee and his partner were regulars.

How old are Jenny and Lee?

Gogglebox’s Jenny is 65 years old while lee is 51.

Prior to becoming famous as one of the funniest Gogglebox duos, Jenny and Lee went on many holidays together including cruises and trips to Cyprus.

In 2020, the pair self-isolated together in Lee’s caravan in Hull and filmed for Gogglebox following social distancing measures. Lee’s partner, Steve, featured on their IG page in 2020 as the couple and Jenny spent time in lockdown together. We can assume that Steve usually spends time living in Cyprus as Lee took to IG in 2020 captioning a photo: “So happy the better half is here from Cyprus now that’s a happy Friday“.

Lee and Jenny had fans in stitches when they took to Instagram during “lockdown 2”. Lee filmed Jenny doing some “keep fit” which involved her jogging around Patrington Haven caravan park in Hull.

One fan wrote: “You two are absolutely hilarious. You both need your own TV show” while another said: “This needs the Rocky music in the background“.

