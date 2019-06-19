University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing, you can find her out with friends, making music or watching Masterchef.

Every year The Supervet: Noel Fitzpatrick returns to Channel 4, it seems that the public’s love for him grows.

The Irish vet has saved the lives of thousands of animals over the years, who have had some of the most complicated issues and health problems. He really is super!

And a handsome Irish vet is bound to draw some attraction from female fans, leading many to wonder if Noel has settled down with anyone.

So does Noel Fitzpatrick have a girlfriend?

Read on to find out everything about The Supervet’s love life!

Has anyone captured The Supervet’s heart?

You could say that Noel Fitzpatrick is one of Britain’s most eligible bachelors.

Handsome, smart and a dog-lover with an Irish accent… Noel is the whole package!

But it would seem that his career as the country – and maybe the world’s – top vet has largely got in the way of his love life and Noel has not settled down with anyone.

He touched on his lack of love life in his memoir Listening to the Animals: Becoming The Supervet (published 2018) stating that he has had the opportunity to marry “a few times”, but nothing came of the relationships.

Who has Noel Fitzpatrick dated in the past?

In his memoir, he spoke of his first serious relationship with a woman called Helena. They met when they were young at a modelling agency but when Noel switched his career focus to be in veterinary science and moved to London to pursue this dream, they parted ways.

He also hinted that relationships in his past have not been entirely successful and implied he had been cheated on. He said, “while I have been fixing a dog, a girl I loved has been in bed with someone else.”

Other women Noel has dated include comedian Jim Davidson’s ex-wife Tracy and singer-songwriter Cathy Davidson, who he split from in 2003.

The Supervet’s struggle to find love

Noel has admitted that his career has entirely got in the way of settling down. But he has also come to terms with that and will always prioritise the animals over his love life.

Speaking on his choices to The Irish Mirror, he said:

I truly wish that I might have balanced the scales of life better. The irony of it all is that I still love love.

But Noel also says the ability to reunite animals with their families healthy and happy will always trump the feelings of “love lost”.

WATCH THE SUPERVET: NOEL FITZPATRICK SERIES 14 EVERY WEDNESDAY AT 8 PM ON CHANNEL 4.