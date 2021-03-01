Who is Dr Saleyha Ahsan? Meet the Condition Critical star on Channel 4!











Dr Saleyha Ahsan will be telling her story of what it’s like to work on the medical frontline, on Channel 4’s new Condition Critical show.

She filmed her own journey through the second wave of the Covid-19 crisis, capturing the personal tragedies she faced along the way.

Whilst her story is told on Channel 4, viewers will get to see how she copes with a surge in patients – including her own father.

So, who is Dr Saleyha Ahsan? Where else have we seen her before?

Dr Saleyha Ahsan. Picture: Channel 4

Who is Dr Saleyha Ahsan?

Dr Saleyha Ahsan is currently working as an A&E doctor in Bangor Hospital, based in North Wales.

She also works as a humanitarian doctor in conflict areas, and feels passionate about healthcare amongst war.

Saleyha hasn’t always been involved in medicine, as she used to be a British Army Captain who served in Bosnia.

She has quite the CV, as she holds a masters degree in International Human Rights and Humanitarian Law.

The Channel 4 star also works as a freelance filmmaker reporting on healthcare stories across the globe!

Thank you Dr Nathan Pictor for letting me film you at work and for sharing your own personal experience of caring for #COVID19 patients and being so honest. #MentalHealthMatters https://t.co/Burw2FrN3V — Saleyha Ahsan 💙🖤 (@SaleyhaAhsan) February 28, 2021

How old is Dr Saleyha Ahsan?

50 years old

Saleyha has accumulated a wealth of experience during her years.

After attending the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst, Saleyha joined the Royal Army Medical Corps, before leading a group tour in Bosnia.

In 2000, she became a medical student, and started getting involved in the journalism industry.

This looks great and very special.. thanks to Dr Saleyha Ahsan who records her own important story on the front line of covid during the second wave https://t.co/KW8DITXOQj — Sean McAllister (Dr Doc) (@mcallisterfilms) March 1, 2021

Where else have we seen Dr Saleyha Ahsan?

Viewers might recognise Saleyha from regularly presenting The One Show.

During the pandemic, she has presented Channel 4 documentaries Coronavirus: Can Our NHS Cope? and What’s It Like to Catch Coronavirus?.

Saleyha also presented the BBC’s Trust Me I’m a Doctor, The Truth About Fat, Fast Tales about Ramadan and a Horizon special on the Longitude Prize.

Hardest yet most important film I have ever made. Thank you Ysbyty Gwynedd for letting me film. Thank you @IJRumsey @georgewaldrum Oliver Price, Charlotte Simpson and Emily Jarvis and team at @ITNProductions and @louisa_compton for having faith and commissioning @C4Dispatches pic.twitter.com/egGxnLKGjr — Saleyha Ahsan 💙🖤 (@SaleyhaAhsan) February 26, 2021

