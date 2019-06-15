Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

Channel 4 has no problem in providing great entertainment from First Dates to Made in Chelsea.

Now Channel 4 brings us a brand new programme – Drag SOS.

Not too much is given away from the show’s title, but a glimpse at the trailer and you’ll be keen for more!

Here’s everything you need to know about Drag SOS on Channel 4…

What is Channel 4’s Drag SOS?

Channel 4’s Drag SOS is a brand new makeover show.

One of the UK’s best-known drag collectives, the ‘Family Gorgeous’, is “transforming a wide range of unlikely protégées into bigger, bolder, braver drag-enhanced versions of themselves, all with a generous splash of glitter, in order to unlock their long-lost confidence“.

By the end of the episode, the recruits should be ready to let loose and give a drag performance like no other in front of friends and family.

Drag SOS – cast

Much like Queer Eye’s Fab 5, in the first episode of Drag SOS, we meet the makeover team, the Family Gorgeous.

The Family Gorgeous is a drag collective that travels the country making over people and bringing out their inner confidence.

Episode 1 sees costume specialist Liquorice Black help 21-year-old student Nico while Lill and Tete Bang are determined to help Abby discover her inner drag-diva.

‘Manchester Queen’, Anna Phylactic also features in episode 1 reconnecting a father and son relationship through drag.

When does Drag SOS start?

The makeover show kicks off from Tuesday, June 25th.

Drag SOS will air at 10 pm and the programme is an hour long.

Don’t worry if you miss an episode as they’ll be available on catch-up via the ALL4 Player.

Drag SOS looks to be breaking down stereotypes as people from all walks of life and all genders take part in the show.

The programme’s trailer features a revised version of the UK’s national anthem, going for lyrics such as “God Save All Queens” over the usual “God Save the Queen”.

WATCH DRAG SOS ON CHANNEL 4 FROM TUESDAY JUNE 25TH AT 10 PM.