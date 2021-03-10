Who is Duncan James' partner? The Circle star's love life explored!











Duncan James joins the line-up of celebrities who are either catfishing or being themselves on The Celebrity Circle. So, who is his partner?

It’s the first ever series of Channel 4’s celebrity version of The Circle, which is all being done in aid of Stand Up To Cancer.

Amongst the celebrities is Duncan James, the former Blue group member who is hoping to be voted most popular on the show.

So, who is Duncan James’ partner? Fans have been wondering what his sexuality is, and whether he is currently in a relationship.

Who is Duncan James?

Duncan James, 42, is best known for being a former member of the band Blue, as well as for playing Ryan Knight in Hollyoaks.

The singer grew up as an only child in Dorset, and formed the band with Antony Costa, Lee Ryan and Simon Webbe in early 2000.

He later become a solo artist, and then worked occasionally as a television presenter, such as for Capital FM’s Party in the Park for the Prince’s Trust.

In 2007, he was a contestant on Dancing on Ice, where he made it to the final and placed third.

Duncan now regularly appears on TV reality shows, such as MTV’s Celebs On The Farm and now The Celebrity Circle on Channel 4.

He is also the great-grandson of Herbert Chapman, who managed the Arsenal football team during the inter-war years.

What is Duncan James’ sexuality?

Duncan is gay

The Celebrity Circle viewers have been wondering what Duncan’s sexuality is, following his first appearance on the show.

He defined himself as bisexual in an interview with the News of the World on 12 July 2009.

Duncan then reportedly came out privately as gay to Simon Webbe, and later revealed he identifies as a gay man during a 2014 interview.

In July 2017, he appeared in public for the first time with his then-boyfriend, and reportedly said coming out was the “best thing he ever did”.

Duncan has a daughter Tianie Finn with former girlfriend Claire Grainger, who was born in February 2005.

Who is Duncan James’ partner?

Rodrigo Reis

In July 2019, Duncan went public by sharing pictures with Rodrigo, adding that he is “proud to be gay”.

In Rodrigo’s Instagram bio, he describes himself as a “Brazilian polyglot living & working in Belgium for 5 years now”.

He met Rodrigo shortly after appearing on First Dates Hotel in October 2019, which is the first show where he publicly dated a guy.

Looking at his Instagram, he appears to work in the fitness industry.

