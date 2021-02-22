Who is Eden from Teen First Dates? Meet the musician on Instagram!











Eden is set to appear on Teen First Dates, a new E4 series which sees youngsters try to meet their childhood sweetheart. So, who is she?

As teenagers take their first steps into the world of dating, cameras will follow their every move to find out if it is a success – or a shambles.

For the very first time the show has hit our screens, as a spin-off for First Dates, Eden and Archie are the first date to be shown.

So, who is Eden from Teen First Dates? We found her on Instagram, so that viewers didn’t have to. Let’s get to know her…

Who is Eden on Teen First Dates?

Eden is a 19-year-old musician who regularly performs on stage.

As a recent graduate of the Brit School, she is a singer-songwriter who sold out the O2 Academy Islington before the lockdown!

She has performed at Stanley Arts in London and The Half Moon in Putney, as well as appearing at BBC’s Children in Need Carfest.

Aw Teen First Dates looks mad cute😂 — nay (@nayena_) February 22, 2021

What happens between Eden and Archie?

Eden goes on a date with flamboyant art student Archie.

During their date, Archie tells Eden that he wees himself, and struggles to say her name – remembering it by saying the “Eden Project”.

Looking at Facebook, Eden is not showing her relationship information.

However, she did like a video posted by First Dates, which showcases Fred Sirieix being taught how to “slut drop” by Archie.

If Eden’s Instagram is anything to go by, it doesn’t look like any romance bloomed between her and Archie…

We will have to watch the first episode to find out!

THERE’S A TEEN FIRST DATES AIRING SOON OH MY GOD YES — wils ✨ (@Ioveabides) February 20, 2021

Meet Eden on Instagram

Eden appears to be very close to her brother Roman Hunter, who she regularly shares her love for on Instagram.

Calling herself a “pop princess wannabe” in her bio, she is an avid supporter of LGBTQIA, which she has tagged in her First Dates post.

She is also the owner of a dog called Frank!

It looks like she often spends time in the studio recording music, and shares some behind-the-scenes clips of her latest projects.

WATCH TEEN FIRST DATES ON E4 EVERY MONDAY AT 10 PM

