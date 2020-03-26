Filiz is a film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

It’s fascinating how Jamie Oliver instantly came up with a cooking programme for those struggling to cook at home.

The nation’s favourite chef deserves an award for the fastest-produced cooking show ever which is so relevant during the self-isolation period.

On Jamie: Keep Cooking and Carry On, Jamie shares easy and delicious meals with ingredients that you have in your kitchens.

In episode 3 (March 25th), Jamie cooked a 30-minute eggless chocolate cake for those who still can’t find eggs in local shops.

So, here’s how to make the recipe – step by step!

Eggless chocolate cake ingredients

For this super easy and delicious recipe you need no more than six ingredients – and we’re sure you’ll find some of them in your kitchen pantry!

The cake is for 12 servings and requires 200 g soft unsalted butter, 200 g hazelnuts, 200 g dark chocolate and 200 g self-raising flour.

You will also need 200 ml semi-skimmed milk and 200 g golden caster sugar.

YUM: How to make Jamie Oliver’s veggie chilli – Keep Cooking and Carry On episode 1 recipe!

How to make Jamie’s chocolate cake – step by step

Before you start, make sure to preheat your oven to 180 degrees or gas mark 4.

Step 1: Get a non-stick tray, roughly 25 x 25 cm. Jamie advises that if you don’t have a non-stick tray, you can rub some butter and flour all over it to prevent sticking. Then add a piece of baking paper on top.

Step 2: Blend the hazelnuts in a food processor until you have a smooth texture. Then add the chocolate, butter, flour and a pinch of salt to the mix. Keep blending.

Step 3: After that add the milk and the sugar and mix further. Once your mixture is blended well, place it in the tray. Jamie advises that you can add additional nuts or dried fruits to the mix.

Step 4: Bake the cake for 18 minutes in the middle of the oven.

Step 5: Take the cake out of the oven and grate dark chocolate on top. Serve with fresh Greek yogurt or fruits of your choice.

WATCH JAMIE: KEEP COOKING AND CARRY ON WEEKDAYS AT 5.30 PM AND 8.30 PM ON CHANNEL 4

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK