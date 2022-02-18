Elizabeth Sobinoff has a secret boyfriend despite marrying a stranger on TV











Elizabeth Sobinoff is most known for her appearance and dramatic journey on Married At First Sight: Australia where she married fellow contestant Sib Guilhaus. The relationship didn’t work out and the couple have been broken up for over a year now.

Though she didn’t find love on the show, Elizabeth has managed to find it with someone else and has been posting pics of her secret beau on Instagram since before Christmas.

Though she always hides his identity and has said herself that we will “never find out” who he is – we think we may have!

Keep reading to find out all the gossip on Elizabeth Sobinoff’s new boyfriend.

Elizabeth Sobinoff. Picture: Lizzie reveals how Sam’s past comments still haunt her today | MAFS GRAND REUNION

Who is Elizabeth’s new boyfriend?

Elizabeth started posting pictures of her new boyfriend around Christmas time but had covered his face with a heart eyes emoji to try and keep his identity under wraps.

The pictures sent her fans wild and they were – and still are – dying to know who the mystery man is.

According to the Daily Mail, her boyfriend is named Alexander Vega, they discovered this through an anonymous source who told the paper about Elizabeth’s new boyfriend.

Who is Alexander Vega?

Vega is a 30-year-old field service engineer from Sydney, Australia. The couple has been dating for close to five months now and from what we can see of Elizabeth’s Instagram – they seem very happy.

Elizabeth appears to be living her best life at the moment and the anonymous source told the Daily Mail in December,

They’ve been together for a few months but are keeping their relationship very low-key. Lizzie is the happiest and most confident she has been in a while, so it melts my heart seeing her so charmed. Daily Mail

The couple seems to be going strong as Elizabeth’s most recent Valentine’s post was clearly directed at her new man though he wasn’t in the picture. It was captioned, “Truly. Madly. Deeply. My absolute world. My absolute universe, and beyond. Ferociously protective. My everything.”

