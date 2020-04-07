Filiz is a film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

Made in Chelsea is back for a new dose of reality soap drama. The E4 series follows the lives of 20-something London residents, focusing on their relationships, new love interests and dramatic break-ups.

Returning star Harvey Armstrong has a more prominent role on the show following his romance with Emily Blackwell. However, they haven’t been able to enjoy their time to the full thanks to Harvey’s ex Sophie Habboo.

So, are Emily and Harvey still dating after their Made in Chelsea stint? Here’s what we found out!

Emily and Harvey on Made in Chelsea

Things are going great for Emily and Harvey on Made in Chelsea. It looks like their romantic relationship is finally blossoming after they went out on a couple of dates.

However, in episode 3 (Monday, April 6th), Sophie Habboo made it clear that she’s not happy about Emily dating Harvey.

Emily revealed that she would like to see how her relationship with Harvey would develop in the coming weeks. But Sophie said this was the end to her friendship with Emily.

Are Emily and Harvey still together?

Yes, Emily and Harvey are still together after Made in Chelsea!

Emily regularly shares stories and snaps with Harvey on her Instagram account. And since there are strict social distancing rules, the two must be spending the quarantine period together.

So hopefully we will start seeing more loved-up selfies on their social media accounts very soon.

Viewers react to Emily and Harvey

Made in Chelsea viewers are rooting for Emily and Harvey to stay together.

Many have voiced their opinions, saying that Sophie should have already moved on following her break-up with Harvey. Sophie found love with Jamie Laing after all, right?

What if Harvey genuinely likes Emily?🤔 Habbz is just sooo annoying!! She’s obviously so in her feelings still over Harvey, there’s no other explanation & why is Jamie fanning this fire?youd be fewming with your partner crying over an ex 😵😵#Madeinchelsea — Ck89 (@Ck8912) April 6, 2020

WATCH MADE IN CHELSEA 2020 MONDAYS AT 9 PM ON E4