Actress Emily Atack shot to TV fame as a star of The Inbetweeners but has since forged her name as one of Britain’s up-and-coming presenters.

After placing second in the 2018 series of I’m A Celebrity, Emily was offered the job of hosting the show’s spin-off, Extra Camp, in 2019. Last year also saw Emily take to our screens as a guest host of This Morning and as a star of Celebrity Gogglebox – there are big things in store for this rising star!

Emily appeared on Channel 4’s weekend staple Sunday Brunch to discuss her latest news on Sunday, July 12th. But it wasn’t what Emily had to say about her career on the breakfast show that got viewers talking, but her lockdown transformation.

Find out more about Emily Atack’s lockdown weight loss, plus details on her Sunday Brunch outfit here.

Emily Atack on Sunday Brunch

Emily appeared for the first time since lockdown in the Sunday Brunch studio. She joined regular presenters Tim and Simon to try out some desserts and some gin.

While Emily was charming as ever, it was her outfit which grabbed viewers’ attention. It didn’t take long before fans were flocking to the internet in search of Emily’s outfit. One viewer tweeted to the TV star: “You look lush!! Where did you get your dress from?”

Others tweeted to Emily that she looked “stunning.”

Where is Emily Atack’s green dress from?

Reformation

The green dress which Emily Atack wore on Sunday Brunch this July 12th is from Reformation.

This green abstract-printed ‘Rue’ dress was for sale on Selfridges, however has now sold out. Reformation still do stock the ‘Rue’ dress style on their website, however they do not have the print of Emily’s dress in stock.

