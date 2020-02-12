Filiz is a freelance film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

Celebrity Come Dine With Me is back on our screens this month and we simply can’t wait to see a new cast of celebrities cooking every week.

The main talking point is who would become the perfect dinner host, but we were more distracted by Anthea Turner’s gorgeous hair.

This week, Anthea was the first one to host a dinner party for her guests where she rocked a sleek hairstyle.

Here’s why Anthea’s style should be your new hair goal, as well as how she achieves that perfect blow-dry look.

Anthea Turner’s sleek hairstyle

Anthea Turner, who’s best known as one of the former hosts of Blue Peter and GMTV, rocked a sleek hair-do on the Channel 4 show this week.

In an Instagram post from December last year, the 54-year-old presenter revealed how she blow-dries and achieves her perfect straight look.

She said she usually uses barrel bristle brushes from hairdresser salon in London Daniel Galvin or gets some from Boots UK.

Anthea also stated that her must-have hairdryer is one from Parlux UK.

Anthea’s natural hair

Anthea has naturally curly hair. When she doesn’t go for a sleek straight bob, she sports her natural hairstyle.

It’s clear that she doesn’t shy away from showing her gorgeous natural curls. Last year, Anthea embraced her curls while she was on a holiday in Sweden.

Anthea on Celebrity Come Dine With Me week 3

Anthea is one of the five celebrities who joined the show’s cast in week 3.

The other stars cooking on the show are YouTuber Amelia Dimoldenberg and TV presenter AJ Odudu.

Also taking part are former Love Island star Marcel Somerville and children’s TV legend Dave Benson Phillips.

