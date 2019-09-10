Managing editor at Reality Titbit. "Having covered everything from sport to health and fitness with companies such as Men's Health and HITC, writing about the ridiculous antics of the Made in Chelsea crew is by far the most enjoyable."

Channel 4 launched a new series in Find It, Fix It, Drive It with Henry Cole and Sam Lovegrove taking over the TV lunchtime slot with their oily hands and revved -up engines.

The boys co-present the 10-episode series, which airs daily at 1 pm on Channel 4.

Henry provides plenty of wit and charm, sporting his trademark cap no matter the situation – literally, even when he has to wear a crash helmet!

But who is the long-haired car buff? How’d he wind up on C4? And what about his buddy Sam?

What is Find It, Fix It, Drive It about?

The brand new series follows Henry and Sam as they take on just about anything with wheels, giving these vehicles a much-needed makeover from under the bonnet to the grubby interior.

Most vehicles the boys inherit look as if they’ve already been put up for scrap, with moss poking from the seats and chassis stripped down to bare bones.

Everything is salvageable in the eyes of the Find It, Fix It, Drive It team, though1

Who is Henry Cole?

Henry has been working in the TV and movie industry for over 30 years having also presented the likes of World’s Greatest Motorcycle Rides (Travel Channel Worldwide), The Motorbike Show (ITV4 and Discovery Networks) and Shed and Buried (ITV and Travel Channel Worldwide).

He is also the CEO of Gladstone Motorcycles, who manufacture bespoke British custom motorcycles and holds the world land speed record for a pre-1955 750cc motorcycle.

Henry’s personal life has always been at the centre of attention having publicly opened up about a battle with heroin between the ages of 19 and 24 years old.

Why we love Henry on Channel 4!

Henry is infectiously enthusiastic about everything he does and his burning passion for motor restoration shines through on Find It, Fix It, Drive It.

The beauty is in the challenge and the road to success. Sam often sounds downbeat and defeated as they first witness the piece of scrap they’re tasked with turning into a roadworthy gem. On the contrast, Henry finds the smallest and quirkiest positives to salvage.

Oh, and obviously we love his hat.

Who is Sam Lovegrove?

Sam is a motorcycle engineer expert to the highest degree and a long-time friend of Henry – they are very much the Ant and Dec of the motorcycle world.

They’ve worked together on numerous shows and first found fame together on Shed and Buried.

Perhaps Sam’s proudest achievement is his Gladstone Red Beard build, which holds a British land speed record for a classic 350cc.

Who is the Find It, Fix It, Drive It narrator?

It’s more than likely that you recognize the voice of Find It, Fix It, Drive It.

Legendary 62-year-old actress Jo Brand provides the humour and warnings to viewers with her voice-over of the show.