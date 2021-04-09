Find It, Fix It, Flog It: Who is Max McMurdo? Meet the Channel 4 designer!











Max McMurdo is one of the stars on Find It, Fix It, Flog It – let’s meet him on Instagram and get to know the designer better.

The Channel 4 series sees Henry Cole and Simon O’Brien travel across the UK to find unique items lost in people’s homes.

Max McMurdo is one of the guest presenters who joins the regular hosts and helps them restore the items they find for profit.

So, who is Max McMurdo? Here’s everything you need to know about him.

Max McMurdo on Find It, Fix It, Flog It, Channel 4

Who is Max McMurdo?

Max McMurdo is a designer, upcycler, TV presenter and author who has made regular appearances on several programmes.

He established his own company Reestore Ltd in 2002 in order to make restored products more popular in the design industry. Through his firm, Max sold over 200 bath tub chairs to The Body Shop and completed several installations for Google’s head offices in different locations.

While he is best-known for his gig on Find It, Fix It, Flog It, Max has also appeared on Dragons’ Den, Amazing Spaces, Fill Your House for Free, among other series.

Max previously worked with Discovery to film Cash in the Spare Room and the Weekend Workshop.

You can find more information about the Channel 4 star and the work he does from his website.

Max McMurdo on Find It, Fix It, Flog It

Max regularly travels with co-star Henry Cole in search of unique items which they can restore and sell for profit.

Recently, one fan of the Channel 4 series asked the designer on Twitter: “Max please help settle a debate, what happens to the items that aren’t sold on Find it Fix it Flog it?”

“Most things get sold I think or sometimes we return them to the shed owner, ” he said in response.

Most things get sold I think or sometimes we return them to the shed owner 👍🏼 — Max McMurdo (@maxreestore) February 15, 2021

Meet Max on Instagram

Thanks to his regular TV appearances, the designer enjoys a stable fan base of 15.7k followers on Instagram.

According to his Insta bio, Max is “currently designing and building an apocalyptic camper van and a contemporary narrow boat”. That sounds pretty impressive.

If you want to find more about the star of Find It, Fix It, Flog It, make sure to follow him on Instagram @maxreestore.

