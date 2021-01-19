Who is Fiona from First Dates 2021? Meet the new bartender on series 16!











As First Dates series 16 hits our Channel 4 screens, a new bartender will be joining Merlin to serve drinks to date-goers.

Fiona is amongst a line-up of new staff members joining First Dates for the new show, but this time inside a brand new restaurant.

Viewers will no longer see Merlin serving drinks alone when welcoming the participants, as he has a new trainee who will give him a helping hand.

So who is Fiona from First Dates 2021? Age, Instagram and career below!

Fred and the team in the new Manchester Restaurant. Picture credit: Twenty Twenty/Channel4

Who is Fiona?

Fiona Beck is a 30-year-old bartender from Huddersfield.

She has lived in Manchester for 6 years, so she knows the area pretty well – and has experience working in bars and restaurants.

Alongside working in the First Dates restaurant, she has a career in advertising, and has also worked as a model in the past.

She has featured in fashion shows in Paris, Barcelona and New York!

The news is OUT! Time to finally welcome the BRAND NEW @firstdates MCR team to the show 💕 David, Fiona and Daniella you’re all gonna smash it! It’s gonna be a great series, so make sure you tune in to @channel4 on Tuesday for the first episode! 🔥 #firstdates pic.twitter.com/eChcSMDeVo — Grant Urquhart (@GrantUrquhart) January 15, 2021

HELL’S KITCHEN: When and where was season 19 filmed?

Fiona on First Dates 2021

Fiona will be serving drinks from the new bar and getting juicy gossip out of the daters – much like bartender Merlin is usually seen doing!

As the new trainee, she said her time on the show has been “so much fun”, adding that Fred “certainly knows how to whip them into shape”.

Talking about First Dates, she said:

I’m the new bartender working alongside Merlin – no pressure! He’s done a great job of training me up, however he has very high standards as you might expect from somebody with so much experience.

Fiona added that she has “always loved First Dates” and says that it’s hard for her to believe she’s now a part of the show.

First Dates is back for 2021 and not a moment too soon, with @fredsirieix1

and the team settling into their fancy new Manchester restaurant! pic.twitter.com/k5spXaJCNe — Channel 4 (@Channel4) January 18, 2021

NET WORTH: Dr. Pimple Popper – how much does Sandra Lee make?

Fiona on Instagram

In Fiona’s Instagram bio, she says she’s “having a ball” – so we are sure her positive outlook on life will be brought to the series!

She has highlights in Barcelona, France and the Caribbean, so she is clearly well-travelled, as well as her experience in the fashion world.

Some modelling photos are also seen on her profile – however, she doesn’t give too much away about her personal life.

WATCH FIRST DATES ON CHANNEL 4 TUESDAYS AT 10 PM

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK